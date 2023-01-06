Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
New Britain Herald
Man who robbed banks in New Britain, Waterbury sentenced to more prison following escape from halfway house
A man sentenced to prison for robbing banks in New Britain and Waterbury was sentenced to additional time behind bars last week after federal officials say he escaped a halfway house in 2021 and remained on the loose for over a year. Victor Ramos, 41, of Waterbury, faced sentencing on...
New Britain Herald
Newington police investigating after flyers from Neo-Nazi group were found in several neighborhoods
NEWINGTON – Newington police are investigating after flyers from a neo-Nazi group were found scattered in several neighborhoods over the weekend. Sgt. Ryan Deane said the flyers – claiming to be from the Nationalist Social Club NSC -131 – “were not individually directed at any one home and were scattered amongst three neighborhoods.”
New Britain Herald
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
New Britain Herald
Man suffering dementia went missing from East Hartford before authorities located him in Newington
A man suffering from dementia who was reported missing from East Hartford was found safely in Newington. East Hartford police late Saturday said Robert Abrom, 66, left his home around 8:30 p.m. to go for a walk. He never returned, leading to police to believe he may have gotten lost.
New Britain Herald
Deborah 'Debbie' Kowalewski
Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.
New Britain Herald
Maureen McCarthy
Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
New Britain Herald
Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf
Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Year promises new opportunity for New Britain
Happy New Year New Britain! It is a brand new year and I am so excited for all that is in store for our great community. It might feel like 2022 will be a hard one to beat, but we have so much to look forward to over the next 365 days.
New Britain Herald
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey, aged 94, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Seabury Meadows after a long illness. Born in New Britain on May 8, 1928 to James V. and Helen (McKeon) Onorato, she attended local schools where she graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Teachers College, which is now Central Connecticut State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Hartford in 1951.
New Britain Herald
People line up to become among state's first customers of adult-use cannabis at Fine Fettle in Newington
NEWINGTON – A line of people formed outside Fine Fettle Dispensary Tuesday morning, among the state’s very first customers of adult-use cannabis. The adult-use market officially opened at 10 a.m. at seven dispensaries across the state, under the oversight of the State Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). “We’ve...
New Britain Herald
Kerry M. Sheridan
Kerry M. Sheridan, 76, of New Britain, husband of Vicky Sheridan passed away on Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Besides his wife Vicky, Kerry also leaves two daughters, Laurie and Mirabai (Karen) Sheridan, a grandson Nicholas Rinaldini; a sister, and a brother. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Saturday...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
New Britain Herald
Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain celebrates Theophany
NEW BRITAIN – Nearly two weeks after most people celebrated Christmas, one local congregation recognized the holiday in adherence to its ancient traditions. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection on Stanley Street, told the Herald that “Armenian Christmas” is actually known as Theophany.
New Britain Herald
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
New Britain Herald
'Canal Day' taking place this weekend in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Historical Society will host "Canal Day" this Saturday at the Historic Center. The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Visitors of all ages, including families are invited to attend for informal talks and activities related to the historic Farmington Canal.
New Britain Herald
Career-high 19 points for Jenkins gives CCSU first NEC win
NEW BRITAIN - The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils stormed back from 12 points down on Sunday afternoon to notch their first Northeast Conference win of the season 64-60 over the Saint Francis University Red Flash. The Blue Devils were shooting just 31% from the field in the first half...
Comments / 0