New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Deborah 'Debbie' Kowalewski

Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Maureen McCarthy

Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf

Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey

Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey, aged 94, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Seabury Meadows after a long illness. Born in New Britain on May 8, 1928 to James V. and Helen (McKeon) Onorato, she attended local schools where she graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Teachers College, which is now Central Connecticut State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Hartford in 1951.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Kerry M. Sheridan

Kerry M. Sheridan, 76, of New Britain, husband of Vicky Sheridan passed away on Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Besides his wife Vicky, Kerry also leaves two daughters, Laurie and Mirabai (Karen) Sheridan, a grandson Nicholas Rinaldini; a sister, and a brother. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Saturday...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain celebrates Theophany

NEW BRITAIN – Nearly two weeks after most people celebrated Christmas, one local congregation recognized the holiday in adherence to its ancient traditions. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection on Stanley Street, told the Herald that “Armenian Christmas” is actually known as Theophany.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning

SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

'Canal Day' taking place this weekend in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Historical Society will host "Canal Day" this Saturday at the Historic Center. The free event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. Visitors of all ages, including families are invited to attend for informal talks and activities related to the historic Farmington Canal.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Career-high 19 points for Jenkins gives CCSU first NEC win

NEW BRITAIN - The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils stormed back from 12 points down on Sunday afternoon to notch their first Northeast Conference win of the season 64-60 over the Saint Francis University Red Flash. The Blue Devils were shooting just 31% from the field in the first half...
