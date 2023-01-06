LISTEN: Jackson Dean Readies ‘Fearless’ New Single

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty)

Maryland native Jackson Dean came busting out of the chute in 2022 with his debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’.” The tune reached No. 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart while topping the Country Aircheck chart. The 22-year-old also released his debut album, Greenbroke, which was produced by Grammy-nominated tunesmith Luke Dick. In addition, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut and played more than 100 tour dates, including stops at Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

Now, Jackson is gearing up to drop his sophomore single, “Fearless.” The tune will impact country radio on Jan. 16.

“We played over 100 something shows last year and each night ‘Fearless’ was one of my favorites to perform because not only do I get to really wail on it, but I always felt a special connection and energy from the audience with it,” said Jackson Dean. “It was really cool to get the opportunity to re-record and hear how I’ve grown vocally over the last few years—I love that the new version sounds a lot more like our live shows.”

Yellowstone Bump

Fans of TV’s Yellowstone may also recognize Jackson’s voice. “Don’t Come Lookin'” was featured on Season 4, Episode 7, in December 2021. As Jackson told Outsider, it was a “bucket list” moment.

“Well, we didn’t write it in mind for it,” said Jackson Dean to Outsider. “It was just me and Luke Dick at his house when we wrote it. But I think it was Big Machine that was like, ‘This would be awesome to get in the show,’ and then I was sitting at my spot in Nashville one day smoking out of my pipe in the driveway, and Alex Sera from WME—she bounces around from L.A. to Nashville. She calls me and she goes, ‘Are you sitting down?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. What happened?’ And she told me and I was like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ It was good. It was real good. That’s one off the bucket list.”

Starting 2023 off strong with several headlining shows, Jackson Dean will headline Nashville’s The Basement East on Jan. 19, before making his second Grand Ole Opry appearance on February 3.