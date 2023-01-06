Talking Grizzlies defense, sophomores and the trade market with John Hollinger

John Hollinger was back in a familiar place this past week.

The former Memphis Grizzlies executive, now a lead NBA writer for The Athletic, was at FedExForum last weekend to watch the Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings, and then write about the Grizzlies in both of his columns this week.

Hollinger joined the Grizzlies podcast this week to talk about the topics in both of those columns.

One is a surging Grizzlies defense led by Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., who happen to be the only remaining members of the Grizzlies team Hollinger helped assemble.

Another is the divergent sophomore seasons of Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams.

We also discussed whether the Grizzlies’ wing rotation is strong enough for a deep playoff run, and what kind of moves the team should or shouldn’t pursue in the weeks ahead, as the NBA’s trade market heats up.

At the end, we discuss the Grizzlies' place in a tight Western Conference playoff race.