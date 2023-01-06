ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Talking Grizzlies defense, sophomores and the trade market with John Hollinger

By Chris Herrington
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCJtC_0k5uwYh700

John Hollinger was back in a familiar place this past week.

The former Memphis Grizzlies executive, now a lead NBA writer for The Athletic, was at FedExForum last weekend to watch the Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings, and then write about the Grizzlies in both of his columns this week.

Hollinger joined the Grizzlies podcast this week to talk about the topics in both of those columns.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

One is a surging Grizzlies defense led by Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., who happen to be the only remaining members of the Grizzlies team Hollinger helped assemble.

Another is the divergent sophomore seasons of Santi Aldama and Ziaire Williams.

We also discussed whether the Grizzlies’ wing rotation is strong enough for a deep playoff run, and what kind of moves the team should or shouldn’t pursue in the weeks ahead, as the NBA’s trade market heats up.

At the end, we discuss the Grizzlies' place in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy