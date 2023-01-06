ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia, NM

Artesia edges large school Las Cruces Bulldawgs on opening night of North-South Shootout

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5j3N_0k5uwV2w00

Artesia’s Rylee Jarratt sank two key foul shots in the closing second as the Artesia Bulldogs edged Las Cruces High School 47-43 on the opening night of the North-South Shootout Thursday in Artesia.

Jarratt was Artesia’s (5-7) leading scorer with 16 points. Nick Sanchez also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Thomas Hadley was Las Cruces’ leading scorer with 12 points and Bird Nevarez had 10 points in the loss.

Jarratt plays complete game for Bulldogs

The 6-foot-3 senior forward had 6 points from the foul line and head coach Michael Mondragon said Jarratt prevented the Bulldawgs (7-6) from getting close to the basket.

“He played well inside and rebounded well for us and made those big free throws (at the end of the game),” said Mondragon.

More: Artesia basketball team aims for state title in 2023 season

He said Jarratt had from assistance 6-foot-6 post player Chance Campbell.

“He really frustrated their big (player Caleb Carr), he’s 6-10 and I thought he was right there with him frustrating him. All of our guys did a lot of good things,” Mondragon said.

Campbell, a senior, had 4 points for the Bulldogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPHN6_0k5uwV2w00

Artesia's season coming together?

Thursday’s win stopped a two-game losing streak, Artesia started the season 0-3 before attaining the first win of the season Dec. 9 38-35 at Los Lunas Valencia.

Competitors in 4A, Artesia has seven large schools on the schedule this year, including three games against in-county rival Carlsbad.

The Bulldogs face 5A competitors Roswell and Hobbs before District 4-4A play starts at Lovington Jan. 27.

More: Carlsbad Cavemen and Cavegirls sweep Artesia in high school road basketball action

“You want to be the best you’ve got to play the best,” Mondragon said. “We know we’re playing the best right now and it’s going to make us sharper. The best teams make you get better, they push you and I know it’s going to payoff once we get to district.”

Closer look at North-South Shootout

Mondragon described the three-day basketball event in Artesia as a round robin or sports competition between schools from northern and southern New Mexico.

Along with Artesia and Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Goddard, Belen, Taos, and Lovington are participants which concludes Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the Bulldogs facing Belen.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Artesia edges large school Las Cruces Bulldawgs on opening night of North-South Shootout

Comments / 0

Related
520sportstalk.com

Meredith Scott commits to play at New Mexico State University

(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College women’s soccer standout Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) will continue her collegiate career and educational opportunities at the NCAA Division I level. Scott, a freshman midfielder/forward, committed to play at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. The Aggies play in the Western Athletic...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal Las Cruces shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YAHOO!

UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located

LAS CRUCES - According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, a "missing endangered juvenile advisory" has been issued by the White Sands Missile Range Police Department. WSMRPD is asking the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Svetlana Tkachenko, who is 5’3”, 98 lbs., with brown eyes...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured in shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a Friday morning shooting on Lees Drive. About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  The […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Highest-paying management jobs in El Paso

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

One person killed in early morning crash on I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport

Commercial flights are set to resume at the Las Cruces international airport after an 18 year absence, and it's just one of many big expansion plans in the area. Advanced air will take off from Las Cruces January 12, with direct service to Albuequerque. The flight is about $80 each way and takes about an The post Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy