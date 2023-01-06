ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
KRGV

Two Houston-area men arrested in connection with car theft ring

Two men from the Houston area were arraigned Thursday in connection with a car theft ring, according to Brownsville police. Cristian Garza, 24, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, are facing multiple charges. Garza is wanted by various law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
