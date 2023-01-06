Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
cw39.com
Man shot after trying to steal another man’s cellphone in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston. It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He...
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
Child almost struck by gunfire after confrontation inside of convenience store turns deadly
Police said the victim who was shot was reportedly the driver of the car the child was in. The driver was in an altercation with another man inside a gas station that spilled outside in the parking lot.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
17-year-old suspect's arrest 2 months after driver killed is 'bittersweet,' victim's girlfriend says
Court records show the 17-year-old has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond. New details show how a cellphone left in a stolen Jeep led investigators to the suspect.
fox7austin.com
Robert Fratta, former Missouri City police officer, executed by lethal injection
A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his...
Family says man accused of dual shooting is related to man who went missing in the Houston Heights
The family of Stephen Burkes confirmed that he's related to the 26-year-old man who was found in the Port of Houston who went missing in the Heights in November.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Lanes open after 4-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway sent at least 4 to the hospital, police say
Lanes are open, but backups remain after authorities say at least four people were hospitalized after a major wreck early Saturday.
Houston police officer hits and kills man while responding to call in East Aldine area
"He made everybody laugh just being himself." Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Swafford. He's the second pedestrian hit and killed by an HPD officer this week.
KHOU
Thieves steal nearly $30K worth of copper from Houston business, owner says
HOUSTON — A local business owner said thieves were caught on camera in southeast Houston stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of copper, knocking their power out for days. Aaron German, the owner of a local State Farm business, said it's the second time his business has been...
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
Driver's bond raised to $2.25M after 3-year-old dies and charges upgraded in Spring hit-and-run
Rosendo Gaeta's charges were upgraded after the 3-year-old boy died from his injuries on Thursday. He's accused of driving while intoxicated and running off.
KRGV
Two Houston-area men arrested in connection with car theft ring
Two men from the Houston area were arraigned Thursday in connection with a car theft ring, according to Brownsville police. Cristian Garza, 24, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, are facing multiple charges. Garza is wanted by various law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
