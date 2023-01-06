Read full article on original website
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
tpr.org
Abandoned homes can be dangerous. How can cities fight blight?
There’s a strange but alarming genre of local news story that keeps popping up: abandoned house fires. In just the past week, a three-alarm fire destroyed a vacant church in Portland. Then a vacant home caught on fire in Baton Rouge. In San Antonio, an abandoned duplex fire was so bad it spread to the house next door – forcing the neighbors there to leave.
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
tpr.org
UTSA holds unveiling ceremony for San Pedro I, new downtown facility
The University of Texas at San Antonio officially unveiled its newest downtown facility on Monday. San Pedro I will house the university’s new School of Data Science (SDS) and National Security Collaboration Center (NSCC). The six-story building sits on the newly finished San Pedro Creek along Dolorosa Street. It...
tpr.org
Poet and historian team up to showcase public art in San Antonio in ‘Arte Del Pueblo’
MONDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio is home to many pieces of public art that have deep and beautiful meanings. The city’s collection includes sculptures, murals, architectural and landscape architectural work. For many artists and lovers of art, the pieces are their way to express and communicate...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
New Braunfels to open first Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant this summer
It's expected to open in summer 2023.
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom vintage San Antonio home in Alta Vista
The home is less than 10-minute drive from the Pearl.
San Antonio's iconic Joseph's Storehouse Baking returns with new cookbook
The original bakery closed in 2014.
First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
The new spot, located at 125 W. Grayson Street, will open to the public Thursday.
Family of five missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the four children ranging in age from 6 to 8 years old were...
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
tpr.org
Justice Charter initiative expected to make May ballot with over 37,000 signatures
A suite of criminal justice reforms were expected on Tuesday to make their way to the May municipal ballot after organizers led by ACT4SA’s executive director Ananda Tomas submitted over 37,000 signatures for the San Antonio Justice Charter. If the city clerk verifies at least 20,000 of those signatures...
Weed decriminalization looks destined for San Antonio ballot after petition hits 35,000 signatures
The San Antonio Justice Charter also would end the criminalization of abortion and codify bans on no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
