San Marcos, TX

tpr.org

Abandoned homes can be dangerous. How can cities fight blight?

There’s a strange but alarming genre of local news story that keeps popping up: abandoned house fires. In just the past week, a three-alarm fire destroyed a vacant church in Portland. Then a vacant home caught on fire in Baton Rouge. In San Antonio, an abandoned duplex fire was so bad it spread to the house next door – forcing the neighbors there to leave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

UTSA holds unveiling ceremony for San Pedro I, new downtown facility

The University of Texas at San Antonio officially unveiled its newest downtown facility on Monday. San Pedro I will house the university’s new School of Data Science (SDS) and National Security Collaboration Center (NSCC). The six-story building sits on the newly finished San Pedro Creek along Dolorosa Street. It...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

