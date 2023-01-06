Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Dwight Lee Davisson Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dwight Lee Davisson Sr., 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Tues…
WVNews
Katie Wellman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When someone is in need in the Taylor County community, residents…
WVNews
Delores Eileen (Swick) Thompson
WESTON — Delores Eileen (Swick) Thompson, 78, of Weston went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV following a courageous battle with cancer. Delores was born in Weston, WV on July 22, 1944, daughter of the late...
WVNews
March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships
PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
WVNews
RGPAC to host Tina Turner tribute show in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “Forever TINA,” a tribute to iconic performer Tina Turner, is coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Feb. 25. “Forever TINA” features songs from throughout Turner’s career, including “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Better Be Good to Me” and many more.
WVNews
Nearly $1.1 million in unclaimed property funds to benefit Mannington, West Virginia, Middle School library
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The state Treasurer’s Office on Tuesday presented the Dr. Phoebia G. Moore Memorial Library Trust Fund Association in Mannington with a check for nearly $1.1 million, money that will go to improving the Mannington Middle School Library. The trust fund was set up...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board prepares for upcoming line replacement work
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board met Tuesday afternoon to prepare for upcoming lead service line replacements. Rather than pursuing easements, the Water Board will be utilizing limited licenses with 12-month warranties for the service lines and for the ground restoration.
WVNews
2 West Virginia snow plow drivers hurt in separate accidents
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 South near U.S. 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road.
WVNews
Bolyard elected first woman mayor in Fairmont, West Virginia, history
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the first Fairmont City Council meeting of 2023, Anne Bolyard was elected as the new mayor, marking the first time a woman has been mayor in the city’s 124-year history. Representing District 2, Bolyard was first elected to council in 2020, and...
WVNews
Register now to attend Preston and Mon Day at the Legislature on Feb. 2
KINGWOOD — Reservations and sponsorships are being accepted now for Preston and Mon County Day at the Legislature. Preston County Day at the Legislature originated with the Preston County Chamber of Commerce in 2012, and in 2017 Preston began partnering with Monongalia County, because the two counties share so many interests and can have a bigger impact in Charleston.
WVNews
Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
WVNews
Man waives probable cause hearing in Harrison County (West Virginia) drug case from 2021
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 62-year-old agreed to waive his right to a probable cause hearing Tuesday on a Harrison County drug charge about a year and a quarter after his arrest on the allegation. Michael Eugene Stout’s case, with prior postponements, moves to Harrison County Circuit Court...
WVNews
Notre Dame alum Jaidyn West commits to Fairmont State
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After experiencing the ups and downs of the recruiting process through high school and even beyond, one of Clarksburg’s finest recent high school basketball players is verbally committed to play in college. Jaidyn West, a three-time All-State first-team selection for Notre Dame during...
WVNews
Only one of West Virginia's governors was born in Preston County
KINGWOOD — Only one native Prestonian has ever been elected governor of the Mountain State. William Gustavus Conley, the 18th governor of West Virginia, was born 157 years ago, Jan. 8, 1866, near Kingwood.
WVNews
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department (West Virginia) receives award for COVID efforts
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID-19 pandemic was a trying time for everyone, but none more so than the health professionals of the county, especially the folks at the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department (GTCHD). During those uncertain times, the GTCHD staff stepped forward and initiated protocols and services...
WVNews
Celebrity chef launches Mexican-themed restaurant at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez was on the West Virginia University campus Tuesday to launch Adobo Cantina. The Mexican food station can be found in Cafe Evansdale, the residence hall dining facility for WVU’s Brooke Tower and Bennett Tower.
WVNews
Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem
JANE LEW — Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem, 57, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tojoe was born in Weston on August 20, 1965, a son of the late Oran Sprouse and Wilma Lee Clem Sprouse. In addition to his parents, Tojoe was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Michael Clem; one sister, Lisa Clem Ferrell; maternal grandparents: Hugh “Lefty” Clem and Evelyn “Hope” Clem; and paternal grandparents: Nathan Goff and Sarah Sprouse.
WVNews
Proclamations signed by Lewis Commission
Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. presented two proclamations for Lewis County Commissioners for adoption at the January 10 meeting. The proclamations were to designated January as National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
WVNews
Hannah Davis honored at Mon Health Preston Memorial
KINGWOOD — Hannah Davis, RN, of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. Awarded to nurses biannually at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
WVNews
West Virginia highway crews working to fix cause of sinkhole
STAR CITY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are replacing a section of drainpipe that they believe is the cause of a large sinkhole near Monongahela Boulevard in Star City. Highway crews have been using dye to try to locate the problem over the past week....
