Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Katie Wellman

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When someone is in need in the Taylor County community, residents…
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Delores Eileen (Swick) Thompson

WESTON — Delores Eileen (Swick) Thompson, 78, of Weston went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV following a courageous battle with cancer. Delores was born in Weston, WV on July 22, 1944, daughter of the late...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships

PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

RGPAC to host Tina Turner tribute show in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “Forever TINA,” a tribute to iconic performer Tina Turner, is coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Feb. 25. “Forever TINA” features songs from throughout Turner’s career, including “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Better Be Good to Me” and many more.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

2 West Virginia snow plow drivers hurt in separate accidents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 South near U.S. 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Register now to attend Preston and Mon Day at the Legislature on Feb. 2

KINGWOOD — Reservations and sponsorships are being accepted now for Preston and Mon County Day at the Legislature. Preston County Day at the Legislature originated with the Preston County Chamber of Commerce in 2012, and in 2017 Preston began partnering with Monongalia County, because the two counties share so many interests and can have a bigger impact in Charleston.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame alum Jaidyn West commits to Fairmont State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After experiencing the ups and downs of the recruiting process through high school and even beyond, one of Clarksburg’s finest recent high school basketball players is verbally committed to play in college. Jaidyn West, a three-time All-State first-team selection for Notre Dame during...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem

JANE LEW — Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem, 57, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tojoe was born in Weston on August 20, 1965, a son of the late Oran Sprouse and Wilma Lee Clem Sprouse. In addition to his parents, Tojoe was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Michael Clem; one sister, Lisa Clem Ferrell; maternal grandparents: Hugh “Lefty” Clem and Evelyn “Hope” Clem; and paternal grandparents: Nathan Goff and Sarah Sprouse.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Proclamations signed by Lewis Commission

Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. presented two proclamations for Lewis County Commissioners for adoption at the January 10 meeting. The proclamations were to designated January as National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Hannah Davis honored at Mon Health Preston Memorial

KINGWOOD — Hannah Davis, RN, of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. Awarded to nurses biannually at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

West Virginia highway crews working to fix cause of sinkhole

STAR CITY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Highways crews are replacing a section of drainpipe that they believe is the cause of a large sinkhole near Monongahela Boulevard in Star City. Highway crews have been using dye to try to locate the problem over the past week....
STAR CITY, WV

