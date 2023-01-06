ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Blockbuster Birria Cart Birrieria La Plaza Will Open a Southeast Portland Restaurant

Before quesabirria became a phenomenon in Portland proper, Birrieria La Plaza owner Oracio Hernandez and his family set up a lipstick-red food cart in a Stark Street lot, serving a chile-braised beef recipe passed down by the women in his family for generations. The birria recipe — which traveled from Los Espinos De Carreon, Jalisco to East Portland — relies on a bubbling pot of beef, guajillos, chile de arbol, and oranges, tenderizing and developing a remarkable depth of flavor. It lands in tortillas with cheese, spanning a variety of different preparations: folded into tortillas crisped in oil, tucked into something like a quesadilla. And Portland fell in love.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

6 Portland Chefs to Follow on Instagram in 2023

It seems that in Portland — and across the country — Instagram has become the dominant way for restaurant owners and chefs to communicate with the public, and for people interested in food to find new restaurants and food carts. Beyond following restaurant accounts and influencers, however, Portlanders love to go straight to the source and get recommendations from the insiders: other chefs and cooks. But also, chefs are more than the food they make; following the Instagram accounts of certain Portland big-names also involves seeing other interesting sides of who they are, whether it’s their dance skill or their sense of humor. Here, a handful of fun accounts to follow in the new year, to mix up the feed:
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Oregon Places Guy Fieri Loves to Visit on the Food Network

THE "MAYOR OF FLAVORTOWN" WENT DOWN TO OREGON... Anytime Guy Fieri rolls into town, there is excitement from the locals (and us, too)! In this article, we’ll take a look at five Oregon restaurants that Guy Fieri visited on the Food Network. He has one of the luckiest jobs around, getting to visit restaurants all over the country and trying out their best dishes.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Let’s go eat absurdly inexpensive Cantonese food at Fortune BBQ

Congee aficionados will have a slight sense of déjà vu visiting Fortune BBQ, a new Southeast 82nd Avenue restaurant specializing in Cantonese roast meats, noodle soups and rice porridge. That’s because Fortune owner Corina Wang spent the past 12 years delivering steaming bowls of congee and savory crullers at Kenny’s Noodle House, the Powell Boulevard destination just a couple of miles to the south.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Duplex with ADU on NE 74th

Over a year ago, demolition crews deconstructed the dilapidated 1910-era house at 524 NE 74th Avenue, leaving a vacant lot. Soon, work will begin at the site creating a two-story duplex with a single-story detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). This density development will provide a single attached garage as part of the duplex structure.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy