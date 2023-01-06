ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft

The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
GRAND SALINE, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday

In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

