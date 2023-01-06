Read full article on original website
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
POLICE: 2 arrested after authorities reportedly see human bite marks on child in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man and a woman were arrested Friday after Palestine police officers reportedly saw adult human bite marks on a 2-year-old’s torso, officials said. Maycie Holbrook, 21, and Seth Gilkey, 31, both of Palestine, were arrested Friday night and booked into the Anderson County Jail. Holbrook was charged with injury to […]
East Texas man arrested after being accused of impersonating police officer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer, authorities said. A person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed their blue and red lights and made a hand signal at them to pull over, said Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department Public […]
3 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after a five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck the Chandler City Hall and Community Center. According to police, a car was traveling southbound on Sawmill Road across Highway 31 around 6:10 a.m. when they were hit by an […]
KLTV
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Sheriff’s office searching property for remains of East Texas teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched a property near Athens on Friday for the remains of 15-year-old Heather Cannon, who went missing in 2009. Law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside of Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office […]
SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
East Texas man arrested for online solicitation of minor
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The Grand Saline Police Department began investigating this case on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division Agents helped police and they said Marty McCormick, of Grand Saline, was a suspect. Police obtained […]
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman that went missing in Gregg County found
UPDATE: According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Retha Pauls has been located. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen on Wednesday. According to officials, Retha Pauls was last seen in Longview at a home in the 3400 block […]
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
