ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Buc-ee’s May Be Building A Store In Louisiana!

Louisianians have longed for a Buc-ee's to open in the Bayou State for years. It looked as if the state would get the famous Texas convenience store in 2016 when Buc-ee's announced plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, and negotiations officially fell through on any Bayou State projects in 2017.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions

Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

LA Girl Scouts Launch 2023 Season With Debut Of New Cookie!

The Girl Scouts have been selling delicious cookies since 1917 to help finance troop activities for your ladies across the country. Since then, America has had a love affair with classic favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Lemonades/Lemon-Ups, and Do-si-dos, just to name a few. This year...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy