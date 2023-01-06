Flexible working is no longer being thought of as bad by managers who believe it leads to improved productivity, research suggests.Three-quarters of managers think that it improves productivity, while just over 60 per cent believe it boosts motivation, a UK survey conducted by the Equal Parenting Project at the University of Birmingham reports.A total of 597 managers were surveyed, with the results showing that they were more positive about certain types of flexible working than others.Home working and flexitime - which have both become more common since the pandemic - went down well. However, other types of flexible working were...

9 HOURS AGO