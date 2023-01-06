Read full article on original website
Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material
Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
Essence
Gen Z Is Biased Against Women Leaders, New Data Shows
An international study uncovered that younger generations are less progressive about women leaders than their parents or grandparents. Being in a leadership position is tough for a woman. Turns out, according to new data, it’s even tougher than we thought. The Reykjavik Index for Leadership, an annual international study,...
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
Flexible working ‘no longer stigmatised and helps productivity’ study says
Flexible working is no longer being thought of as bad by managers who believe it leads to improved productivity, research suggests.Three-quarters of managers think that it improves productivity, while just over 60 per cent believe it boosts motivation, a UK survey conducted by the Equal Parenting Project at the University of Birmingham reports.A total of 597 managers were surveyed, with the results showing that they were more positive about certain types of flexible working than others.Home working and flexitime - which have both become more common since the pandemic - went down well. However, other types of flexible working were...
Child neglect is built into the care system
Our work with advocates who directly support children in care echoes Become’s research (England’s care crisis forces 1,200 children to move over Christmas, 2 January). Children are moved across the Christmas period, as they approach significant birthdays and during important school and college years. Just before Christmas, we heard of two teenagers forced to move by their council to completely different, cheaper locations. One child was told on the day the move happened.
‘Kinkeeping’ is the invisible workload that women take on—and it’s affecting the mental health, performance, commitment and bandwidth of employees, experts say
In 1985, Carolyn Rosenthal coined the term “kinkeeping” to describe the invisible work women do that often goes without credit. It encapsulates the physical and emotional unpaid labor that women shoulder, from conducting household chores to remembering relatives’ birthdays. And it turns out the word is still...
Three Game Changers for Women Representation in the Cannabis Industry
What women need, and are demanding, from the cannabis industry.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
