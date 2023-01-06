Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

