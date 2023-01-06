Read full article on original website
Vote National Mississippi River Museum With Target Circle; It Could Be Worth $15K!
According to a press release the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations for the first cycle of the Target Circle Partnership Program for 2023, a one-time opportunity for Target Circle members to vote for the River Museum and earn a share of a $15,000 donation from Target.
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
Bill Blagg Talks Illusions, the Power of Magic Ahead of His Dubuque Show
The renowned Bill Blagg is bringing his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show also marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center. Blagg...
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!
My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
Iowa’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week Announced; Local Resources Available
The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) has announced they will be offering a plethora of programming and events during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW), which will be running from February 24th - March 5th, 2023. For those unaware, EDAW is a national event in which organizations from around...
Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year
According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
The Dubuque Bridal Expo Looks to Be Even Bigger in 2023
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2023 can...
Names Released: Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena; Juvenile Driver Involved
Monday night (1/9) just after 11pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on US 20 West, about a tenth-mile west of William Drive, in Galena. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Mallory E...
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
Saints Trade Jeannette For Draft Picks; Weekend Preview
According to a press release from the organization the Dubuque Fighting Saints have traded forward Jacob Jeannette ('02) to the Tri-City Storm. In exchange for Jeannette, the Fighting Saints received a conditional sixth round selection in Phase II of the 2023 USHL Draft from Tri-City. In 21 games for Dubuque, Jeannette registered three goals and three assists for six points on the season.
