Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say

Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
Portland police, Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info in deadly June shooting
Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.
kptv.com
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
kptv.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injures 1 outside Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that grazed another juvenile outside Franklin High School on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer working an overtime detail at the high school heard shots fired outside the building. This happened as a basketball game was going on inside the school. The officer radioed for assistance and more officers responded.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
kptv.com
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
How Washington County hopes to unclog its backlog of criminal defendants who don’t have public defenders
Attorneys in Washington County are hoping to fast-track up to 100 criminal cases that have sat idle on courtroom dockets – sometimes for months – because of a lack of public defenders. Starting Feb. 13, Washington County prosecutors and state-contracted defense attorneys will spend five Mondays trying to...
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
KVAL
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
kykn.com
Former Portland Attorney Sentenced to More Than Eight Years in Federal Prison for Embezzling Client Funds
PORTLAND, Ore.—A former Portland attorney was sentenced to federal prison today for defrauding more than one hundred clients out of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds and using the stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. Lori E. Deveny, 57, was sentenced to 101 months in federal prison and...
