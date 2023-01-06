Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that grazed another juvenile outside Franklin High School on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer working an overtime detail at the high school heard shots fired outside the building. This happened as a basketball game was going on inside the school. The officer radioed for assistance and more officers responded.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO