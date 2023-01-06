Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Related
Tyler’s Southside Park men’s restroom closed after sink, toilet and urinal vandalized
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Parks and Recreation has announced that the Southside Park men’s restroom is closed following vandalism on Sun. Jan. 8. Photos from Tyler Parks and Recreation show that the restroom’s toilet, urinal and sink have been irreparably damaged. Officials said the restroom will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be […]
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
KLTV
Women in Tyler Committee announce 2023 ‘Women who Respond’ honorees
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women in Tyler Committee have been celebrating Women’s History month in March for 22 years. Part of those celebrations include honoring local women for their contributions to our city. Monday evening, seven women were honored as women who have contributed to the quality of...
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
KLTV
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Found Living In The Woods, Woody Is Now Ready For A Real Home
Woody is one lucky dog. He was rescued from a life of solitude and despair. Woody was taken in by some plant workers after he wandered out of the woods onto the plant grounds. These compassionate workers were able to give Woody some food and love before he was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
Traditions in Tyler closing after 23 years in business
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: Video above is from 2020. Popular Tyler restaurant Traditions has announced they are closing their doors after 23 years in business. The cafeteria-style eatery announced the closure with a post via Facebook:. "After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough...
Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?
I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX
When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
3-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Broadway at Chimney Rock intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Major car crash causes traffic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a 3-vehicle crash has stopped traffic at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive. Minor injuries have been reported, Erbaugh said. CBS19 will update this...
KLTV
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
KLTV
Roadwork in East Texas for the week of Jan. 9
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 9, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
She Says These are the BEST She’s Ever Had in Tyler, TX–or Anywhere
One Tyler, Texas area woman said she thought she'd NEVER find macarons as good as the ones she'd had at a wedding about 5 years ago. But that all changed when she found THIS place. Granted, I've not had the joy of visiting Rose City Sweets as of yet. But...
Comments / 0