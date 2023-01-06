ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Women in Tyler Committee announce 2023 ‘Women who Respond’ honorees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women in Tyler Committee have been celebrating Women’s History month in March for 22 years. Part of those celebrations include honoring local women for their contributions to our city. Monday evening, seven women were honored as women who have contributed to the quality of...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Found Living In The Woods, Woody Is Now Ready For A Real Home

Woody is one lucky dog. He was rescued from a life of solitude and despair. Woody was taken in by some plant workers after he wandered out of the woods onto the plant grounds. These compassionate workers were able to give Woody some food and love before he was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traditions in Tyler closing after 23 years in business

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: Video above is from 2020. Popular Tyler restaurant Traditions has announced they are closing their doors after 23 years in business. The cafeteria-style eatery announced the closure with a post via Facebook:. "After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough...
TYLER, TX
US105

Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?

I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX

When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31

ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

Roadwork in East Texas for the week of Jan. 9

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 9, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

