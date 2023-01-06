Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father
Watch: Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father. Prince Harry is acutely aware of the rumors about his "real father." For decades, there's been speculation that Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt is the 38-year-old's true father (despite the fact that Harry was born in 1984 and the couple's romance reportedly started in 1987.)
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise, Kanye West & Will Smith In Golden Globes Jokes
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael had many viewers laughing during the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 — especially when he took digs at Tom Cruise, Scientology, Will Smith and Kanye West. It was halfway through the three-hour telecast — after he took aim at the HFPA in his opening monologue — when he first took a shot at the Top Gun 2 actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Golden Globe Honoree Ryan Murphy Says His Mission Is to Make Heroes of ‘the Invisible, the Unloved’
Prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, paying tribute to many of the people he has worked with in front of and behind the screen. Murphy ran through some of the highlights of his career — MJ Rodriguez becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe, seeing “Pose” star Billy Porter, who introduced him, wearing a black tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet, and working with actors such as Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope, who were able to present their true selves on screen. “When I was...
