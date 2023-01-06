ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo

By Savannah Eadens / oregonlive.com (TNS)
Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Metre Ogdee
4d ago

A sad situation that can happen anytime gun play is involved. Kudos to the investigators for understanding the fluidity of the situation showing how easy it is to make a mistake in a high stress environment.

Reply
5
Related
thereflector.com

State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation

A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
houston-today.com

Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car

(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy