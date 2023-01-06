Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo

(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO