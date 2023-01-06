Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo

Read full article on original website
Metre Ogdee
4d ago
A sad situation that can happen anytime gun play is involved. Kudos to the investigators for understanding the fluidity of the situation showing how easy it is to make a mistake in a high stress environment.
Reply
5
Related
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
thereflector.com
State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation
A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
KXL
Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car
(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
VPD officer on leave after ‘outrageously harmful’ trans comments
A Vancouver police officer who ran for Clark County Sheriff is now on administrative leave with four ongoing investigations.
kptv.com
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Vancouver police to roll out body camera program in 2023
After the City of Vancouver approved funding for a police body camera program in 2022, the city is now focused on implementing the program in the new year.
kptv.com
Former Portland attorney sentenced for defrauding clients out of more than $4.5M
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland attorney was sentenced to federal prison Monday for defrauding more than 100 clients out of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds and using the stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Lori...
Clark County program repairs household items for free
A program in Washington is working to intervene on the financial and environmental burden of broken household items filling landfills.
Comments / 2