Remains found in 2008 identified as Native American woman reported missing in 1987
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Human remains found in 2008 near White Swan have been identified as a Native American woman who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Daisy Mae Tallman, also knows as Daisy Mae Heath was 29 years old when she was reported missing in the fall of 1987. She was a part of the Yakama Nation Tribe and was born Jan. 10, 1958.
KIMA TV
Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
FOX 11 and 41
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
nbcrightnow.com
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FOX 11 and 41
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
FOX 11 and 41
“Avatar” star gets trained by man with Yakima Roots
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise...
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?
Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
Comments / 1