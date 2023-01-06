ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
YAKIMA, WA
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed

SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
SELAH, WA
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now

YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
YAKIMA, WA
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash.- 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a crash. According to Yakima Police both northbound and southbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to stay out of the area if possible. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
“Avatar” star gets trained by man with Yakima Roots

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima native, Joshua Murillo, signed on almost 5-years-ago to help one of the main characters stay in shape for the long anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Murillo talks about his family and how his father, David Murillo, always emphasized the importance of exercise...
YAKIMA, WA
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?

Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
ELLENSBURG, WA

