Candidate filing period open for April 4 City Election

Those interested in running as Mayoral and City Council candidates for the April 4, 2023 General Municipal Election can circulate nominating petitions until January 23. Elected positions on the April ballot will include Mayor, three at-large City Council seats for a four year team, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3 to serve the remaining two years of the term. No incumbents are running for Mayor and City Council.

Filing documents and nominating petitions can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office in the City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Petitions and filing documents must be returned to the City Clerk’s office by 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Mayor and City Councilmember Candidate Eligibility

Must be a citizen of the United States of America;

Must be 25 years of age or older on the date of election;

Must have resided in the City of Colorado Springs for one-year immediately preceding the election date;

Must be a registered elector of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Candidates for the Mayor and At-Large City Councilmember positions must be nominated by petition(s) containing at least 100 verified signatures of registered electors who reside in the Colorado Springs City boundary.

District 3 City Councilmember Candidate Eligibility

Must be a citizen of the United States of America;

Must be 25 years of age or older on the date of election;

Must have resided in the City of Colorado Springs for one-year immediately preceding the election date;

Must be a registered elector of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and

Must reside in and maintain a residence in the Council District for the remaining two-year term.

Candidates for the District 3 City Councilmember must be nominated by petition(s) containing at least 50 verified signatures of registered electors who reside in the Colorado Springs City boundary and within Council District 3.

Full Details and Training Materials for Candidates

Full details on eligibility, the recorded training session held on January 3, and more information for candidates, including about campaign signs / materials and campaign finance, is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/Election.