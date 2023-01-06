ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter

Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP’s central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan vote to probe government ‘weaponization;’ Democrats decry ‘tinfoil hats’

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday to create a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a panel that Democrats said would be used to “gin up fake investigations,” settle scores and undermine the Justice Department.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DeWine focuses on mental health during inaugural address: Capitol Letter

Mental health: Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he wants Ohio to be “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. Jeremy Pelzer reports that DeWine’s comments during his inaugural address at the Ohio Statehouse come after he previously has said the two-year state budget plan he will propose in the coming weeks will be heavy on mental-health priorities, including expanding services, research and job development.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Our New Year’s resolutions for Ohio politicians: Editorial Board Roundtable

The U.S. House finally mustered enough votes to choose a new House speaker shortly after midnight this morning, as Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California corraled 216 GOP votes on the 15th tally following four days of votes, with six dissident Republicans voting “present.” It might be tempting to suggest House members would have been better off seeking a more inclusive compromise earlier, as the Ohio House did in its surprise bipartisan speakership vote this week.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

New requirements for absentee voting in Ohio

Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot. In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
WLWT 5

Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning

Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

