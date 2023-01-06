Read full article on original website
Ohio House GOP faction plans separate caucus to work around Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—About a week after a third of House Republicans united with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker, the other Republicans are planning to meet at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to form a “third caucus,” according to multiple lawmakers. The agenda, a copy of which...
Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter
Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP’s central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan vote to probe government ‘weaponization;’ Democrats decry ‘tinfoil hats’
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines Tuesday to create a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a panel that Democrats said would be used to “gin up fake investigations,” settle scores and undermine the Justice Department.
DeWine focuses on mental health during inaugural address: Capitol Letter
Mental health: Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he wants Ohio to be “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. Jeremy Pelzer reports that DeWine’s comments during his inaugural address at the Ohio Statehouse come after he previously has said the two-year state budget plan he will propose in the coming weeks will be heavy on mental-health priorities, including expanding services, research and job development.
Ohio’s Mike Turner seeks answers on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The top Republican on the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Ohio’s Mike Turner, on Tuesday asked Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to immediately assess the damage done by President Joe Biden’s leaving “highly classified” information from his days as vice president in a former office he kept at a think tank.
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
Ohio’s Jim Jordan to spearhead new select committee to probe “weaponization” of government
WASHINGTON, D. C. – A Republican House of Representatives rules package adopted Monday in a party-line vote calls for creation of a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Ohio’s Jim Jordan. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the GOP...
Ted Diadiun is right to blame legislators for unleashing plague of sports betting on Ohio
It makes me nervous to be in agreement with Ted Diadiun, but his Jan. 8 column, “Feeding sports fans a line; The too-high stakes of legalized betting in Ohio,” reminds me that differing views on politics are no reason to disregard the informed thoughts and opinions of another person altogether.
Our New Year’s resolutions for Ohio politicians: Editorial Board Roundtable
The U.S. House finally mustered enough votes to choose a new House speaker shortly after midnight this morning, as Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California corraled 216 GOP votes on the 15th tally following four days of votes, with six dissident Republicans voting “present.” It might be tempting to suggest House members would have been better off seeking a more inclusive compromise earlier, as the Ohio House did in its surprise bipartisan speakership vote this week.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks Ohio Supreme Court to rescind lower court’s ruling on abortion ‘heartbeat’ law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state appellate court erred in dismissing an appeal of a local court’s injunction against Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion law, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday in a brief asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the decision. With the injunction...
Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy; the U.S. Govt. says gas ranges cause climate change: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after Gov. Mike DeWine defined natural gas as green energy in Ohio, the federal government is considering banning new natural gas stoves. That’s because natural gas causes climate change and, studies say, asthma in kids. We’re talking about the timing on Today in Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
hometownstations.com
New requirements for absentee voting in Ohio
Voters will notice a few changes the next time casting a ballot. In addition to now requiring a photo ID at the polls, those who wish to vote by mail must submit an application at least a week before Election Day, and completed mail-ins must arrive within four days of the election. Provisional voters will have no longer than four days after the election to provide missing information, and the law eliminates in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Why is Ohio making it easier to bet on sports, but harder to vote?
What’s wrong with this picture? You can bet on any sports event in the country, you can place these bets on kiosks at sports arenas, stadiums, racetracks, casinos, bars, and restaurants. You won’t even need transportation -- you can walk to your neighborhood bar and grill. But, when...
Ohio auditor’s office opens special investigation into bonuses paid to ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio auditor’s office is now among the agencies looking into $1.9 million in bonus payments that led to the firing of former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. The state auditor’s Special Investigations Unit opened an ongoing investigation in December, the auditor’s office confirmed...
WLWT 5
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning
Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: bet $1, get $200 bonus bets Tuesday night
