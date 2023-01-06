ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09). The Falcons capped a 7-10 season with Sunday’s 31-10 win over Tampa Bay. Over the final nine games of the season, Pees’ defense limited opponents to 25 or fewer points in each game. The Falcons ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense over that span. Overall, the Falcons ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 362.1 yards per game. Atlanta ranked 31st with 21 sacks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO