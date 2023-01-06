Read full article on original website
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Georgia vs. TCU Live Stream: How To Watch The 2023 National Championship Game Live Online
Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs collide in the CFP National Championship! The No. 1 Bulldogs will try to capture back-to-back titles when they battle No. 3 TCU in the National Championship. Georgia memorably defeated No. 4 Ohio State in a classic 42-41 game on New Year’s Eve to advance, while the Horned Frogs outlasted No. 2 Michigan in an epic 51-45 Fiesta Bowl shootout. If you don’t want to watch the traditional broadcast on ESPN, Pat McAfee is offering an alternate MegaCast on ESPN2. From start time to live stream information, here’s how...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wants to eliminate the early signing period
Since the early signing period was first instituted in 2017, we’ve witnessed a gradual — but massive — change in the timeline of high school recruiting. Where in the past players would sign the first week of February, now, the vast majority are inking their letters of intent in December — all while coaches are preparing for bowl games to managing the coaching carousel and scouting for talent in the transfer portal.
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09). The Falcons capped a 7-10 season with Sunday’s 31-10 win over Tampa Bay. Over the final nine games of the season, Pees’ defense limited opponents to 25 or fewer points in each game. The Falcons ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense over that span. Overall, the Falcons ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 362.1 yards per game. Atlanta ranked 31st with 21 sacks.
The Dolphins are in the playoffs. But what are the odds they will win the Super Bowl?
The Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets combined with a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Republic's 2022 All-Arizona girls HS volleyball Player of the Year nominees, Coach of the Year
Here is The Arizona Republic's All-Arizona girls volleyball team for the fall 2022 season and coach of the year. Players are listed in alphabetical order. Members of the All-Arizona girls volleyball team are nominees for Girls Volleyball Player of the Year to be announced at the 2023 Arizona High School Sports Awards, produced in partnership with Diamond Kitchen and Bath. The show will be held this spring. Date and location to be announced. ...
