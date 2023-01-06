Read full article on original website
john jones
4d ago
Let's see they charged the mayor and one of her staff for violating a gag order and contempt of court now this the wheels are put in motion to let this guy walk free
3
Brothers sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for alleged scams using dating sites, officials say
DALLAS — A romance scammer with ties to a Nigerian organized crime syndicate was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Emanuel Stanley Orji, a 36-year-old from Nigeria, was charged alongside 10 co-conspirators in...
‘We want justice’: Family suing Dallas ISD for negligence after death of special education teacher
DALLAS — The family of former special education teaching assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Dallas Independent School District. The children of Sharla Sims is accusing the district of negligence, after the teaching assistant was attacked by a student in her classroom and later died. “Every teacher...
dmagazine.com
John Creuzot’s Four Criminal Court Commandments
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has more than three decades of judicial experience, including 21 years as a felony district court judge. He was an early architect of using drug courts as a way to steer non-violent offenders into diversion programs, an approach so successful that former Gov. Rick Perry used it as a model for the state. He is on his second term as the county’s district attorney. D editor Tim Rogers asked him for lessons from some of his most memorable cases.
Vigil held for slain 9-year-old in McKinney after father arrested on capital murder charge
MCKINNEY, Texas — More than 200 people showed up to Hughes Elementary in McKinney on Monday evening to honor a 9-year-old student killed in his home. The tragic death happened on Friday, according to McKinney police. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, who is 39 years old and the child's father, was arraigned on a capital murder charge.
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Suspect fatally shot in Sanger during 'struggle' with Denton Co. deputy, says sheriff's office
SANGER, Texas — Texas Rangers are now investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), according to a news release from the office. Denton County deputies were called to help Sanger police with what was described as a "welfare check and possible domestic...
McKinney police identify father accused of stabbing his son to death
The McKinney father accused of fatally stabbing his young son has now been identified. McKinney police say Ponnazhakan Subramanian has been arraigned on a Capital Murder warrant with a one million dollar bond
Two of three victims in Dallas triple-homicide now identified, suspect wanted
Three days after a triple murder in Far North Dallas, two of the victims have now been identified. Friday, five people were found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road near Coit.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
KTRE
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirms that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday. Montes was...
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
Fort Worth mayor, councilman not punished over making statements on Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Councilmember Chris Nettles aren't being punished over violating a gag order in the Aaron Dean trial last month. Both Parker and Nettles appeared before Judge George Gallagher this week - Parker on Tuesday and Nettles on Wednesday - in "show-cause" hearings over the incident.
wbap.com
Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
Mesquite police hire gun-sniffing dog to detect weapons in schools
MESQUITE, Texas — In an effort to put an end to gun violence in schools, Mesquite police have a new way of detecting guns at those particular buildings. Police now have a gun-detecting dog that will go around the district. WFAA got to meet "Officer Ferris" and follow him...
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREME, ROBIN ANNE; W/F; POB: MA; AGE: 66; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
Mexican cartel leader 'El Gato' connected to Southlake slaying arrested
(CBSDFW.COM) - The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Beltran Leyva cartel member José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka El Gato, for the 2013 killing of Juan Jeus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake Town Square. The 43-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight with his wife sitting by his side in their Range Rover. Chapa was allegedly a lawyer for the notoriously violent Gulf Cartel drug trafficking organization. Chapa, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, was shot at least five times. Police said most of the bullets hit him in the upper torso. His slaying was the first killing in Southlake...
