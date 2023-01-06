Read full article on original website
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's newest US Senator
MISSOURI, USA — Eric Schmitt was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s newest United States senator, serving the Show-Me State for the 118th Congress. Schmitt took an oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and replaced retiring Senator Roy Blunt, who was also at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
House Speaker standoff means lawmakers can't get to work for you
WASHINGTON — A standoff in the U.S. House continues. Thursday, the lower chamber adjourned for the third straight day without a House Speaker. A group of 20 Republicans continued to block party leader Kevin McCarthy from taking the speaker's gavel, even after he agreed to concessions and offered the holdouts prime committee seats.
Letters: Chaos happening at the border not in House of Representatives
The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four...
