Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's newest US Senator

MISSOURI, USA — Eric Schmitt was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s newest United States senator, serving the Show-Me State for the 118th Congress. Schmitt took an oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and replaced retiring Senator Roy Blunt, who was also at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Letters: Chaos happening at the border not in House of Representatives

The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four...
