Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico
MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
Columbia Police investigate reports of gunshots on Claudell Lane
Columbia Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots heard just east of the Columbia Mall. The department announced late Tuesday afternoon that it had received numerous calls about shots fired in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. At this time, officers are still attempting to locate a scene. There are currently no reports of injuries or property damage.
Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park
One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
Second Columbia teen charged with drug-related shooting last October
A second Columbia teen is now charged with a shooting with injuries that occurred last October. Tyler Lopinto, 17, was charged last Friday with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held with no bond. His...
Holts Summit man facing nine charges after seven-hour police standoff
Charges are now filed against a Callaway County man, involved in a seven-hour police standoff this past weekend. Maurice Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. He currently remains jailed with no bond.
Seewood: Most of Columbia’s murders in 2022 involved domestic violence
Preventing domestic violence is a top priority for Columbia’s city manager. De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” that nine of Columbia’s 11 homicides last year were domestic-related. “How do we do some of the mental health support to help people get...
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman convicted of killing snake-breeder husband drops her appeal
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband drops her appeal. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. In November of 2022, Renick filed...
Columbia man now charged with making bomb threat last November on MU campus
A Columbia man is now charged with making a bomb scare on the MU campus last year. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged Monday with making a terrorist threat in the third degree. He’s scheduled to be arraigned later this week. According to court records, the FBI contacted the University...
Early morning fire causes significant damage to Audrain County home
A fire causes considerable damage to a home in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Harwood Street, early Friday morning, regarding a house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a number of different rooms in the house.
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Rotten egg smell in some JCMO neighborhoods
What’s that smell? Emergency crews were called out after a chemical spill at a Jefferson City pipeline terminal. The odorant that’s added to petroleum products leaked at the terminal Monday. It was carried into nearby neighborhoods. The chemical smells bad but isn’t dangerous.
'I don't feel safe anymore': neighbor on recent house fires in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. — At 4:57 a.m. on Friday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 1000 block of Harwood Street, citing fire coming from several rooms in the house. This was their third response to a fire in two weeks, following a fire on the 1200 block of W. Breckenridge and the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive just over an hour apart in the early morning of December 23. All three houses are minutes away from each other.
SWAT teams make arrest after a standoff
One suspect is in custody after an hours – long standoff in Holts Summit Sunday morning. Police were called to a home on Spalding Road after shots were fired. A victim was taken from the home. After assistance from several SWAT teams, the suspect surrendered to police hours later.
Fatal December fire intentionally set, says Mexico Public Safety, State Fire Marshal
The Mexico Public Safety Department said a fatal house fire in December was intentionally set. On Friday, December 23, fire crews responded to two fires. At 1:18 am, they were called to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. At 2:23 am, they went to the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Boonville convenience store robbed at gunpoint, possibly three suspects involved
The Boonville Police Department is working to solve a recent armed robbery at a convenience store. Detective Joe Pangburn reports a masked gunman walked into the Breaktime on Pioneer Street last Thursday night, armed with a gun. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored, larger size SUV.
