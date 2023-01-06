Read full article on original website
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
The Alexandria City Council met on Monday night, Tom Chorley has the latest
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tom Chorley files this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. A Public Hearing set concerning TIF for Massman Companies, Inc. The Airport will sell a Batwing Snowplow. The Fire Department to purchase an updated version of...
DNR warns about ice thickness after a man dies in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Authorities are issuing a warning after a man died after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. Officials say people should check the thickness before traveling on ice, especially with snowmobiles and vehicles. The DNR says ice hasn't been as thick this year and is more patchy.
Man dies after going through lake in Otter Tail County while snowmobiling
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A 64-year-old man has reportedly died after falling into the water at Otter Tail Lake. Authorities say the man was initially rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into the lake. All the victims but one were initially accounted for, sending emergency crews into the icy water to rescue the final victim. His condition was unknown at the time, but his death was announced yesterday. No word on whether there were any other injuries.
