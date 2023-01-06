Read full article on original website
Miller, Burke propel Morgan State over SC State 90-85
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Burke scored 30 and Morgan State beat South Carolina State 90-85 on Monday night. Miller added three steals and four blocks for the Bears (8-8, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Burke had five assists. Kameron Hobbs sank four 3-pointers and scored 18. Morgan State has won four straight.
Charleston Men’s Basketball Climbs to No. 22 in AP Poll, Enters USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 24
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 9, 2023) – The Charleston men’s basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 22 and earned a place in the USA Today coaches poll at No. 24 on Monday. The AP ranking is the second consecutive poll with...
Beaufort teen getting VIP experience at National Championship
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Beaufort Eagles varsity basketball, soccer, and track athlete is getting to live out a dream of going to a national championship after his high school sports career ended following a tragic accident less than a year ago. 18-year-old Anderson Jones suffered severe brain trauma...
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina
There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Big Graduation at Innovative North Charleston Charter School
Grads, Family and Friends Celebrate Biggest-Ever Class of Innovative N. Charleston Charter High School. North Charleston, SC – January 6, 2023 – As schools across South Carolina and the nation struggle with helping students regain lost ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an innovative public charter high school celebrated its largest-ever class of graduates on Friday.
Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens. “Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond. Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
"Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat." The post U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch appeared first on Talker.
