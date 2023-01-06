Read full article on original website
Watch Tesla FSD Cause an Eight-Car Pile-Up the Same Day Musk Made it Available to Everyone
Last November, Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving Beta” software would become available to all Tesla owners. Just hours later, news broke that a Tesla Model S had caused an eight-car pile-up on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. The crash sent nine people to the hospital and caused a massive traffic jam as emergency crews had to stop traffic for 90 minutes to bring in ambulances and clear the wrecked cars from the bridge. The driver claimed “Full Self-Driving” was active at the time of the crash.
Tesla Under Investigation for Tweet Promising to Remove Full Self Driving Beta Safe Guards
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Tesla about a funny tweet Elon Musk sent on New Years Eve about the company’s plans to removing the “steering wheel nag” from cars with drivers who successfully complete 10,000 miles in the beta testing program. It’s a real...
Don’t Get Too Excited About New Car Deals Just Yet
After a really rough car market in 2022, there are some signs of improvement for buyers shopping for a new car this year. For some brands, inventory is improving and there are dealers looking to “clear out” older inventory. But just because you might see deals advertised under MSRP, doesn’t mean discounts are really back.
BMW Recalls More Than 14,000 EVs That Could Randomly Lose Power
BMW has announced a voluntary recall of more than 14,000 i4, i7, and iX vehicles built between October 14th, 2021 and October 28th, 2022. The recall states that “[d]ue to a software issue, monitoring of the high-voltage battery charging process may be affected. This could lead to an interruption during high-voltage battery charging, a temporary loss of power while driving, or stalling.”
Chinese EVs Catching Up To American Cars In Crucial Area: Fires
Tesla. General Motors. Two titans of the American automotive industry, each with their own approaches to design and engineering, but with one key similarity: Fires. Between Model Ses burning up after a crash, or the endless string of fire-related recalls for the Bolt, U.S.-based manufacturers are constantly innovating in the field of “cars that want to barbecue you.” We’ve had cars that explode after crashes, cars that detonate in garages, and cars that seem to go up in flames for no clear reason at all — what’s more American Exceptionalism than that?
What Is the Worst Car of the 2010s?
We’re now three years into the 2020s (two if you’re annoying about when decades end), so we thought it would be a good time to look back at the 2010s with a bit of a critical lens. That idea brings us to today’s question. We want to...
Mazda Revives its Rotary This Week, As an MX-30 Range Extender
The endless will they/won’t they saga of Mazda bringing the flawed, beloved rotary back will finally come to an end this week, as the Japanese automaker unveils a new plug-in hybrid version of its confounding MX-30 electric crossover. As has been rumored for many months now, the rotary will...
Polestar Exec Roasts Other Automakers for Dragging Their Feet on EVs
Toyota isn’t the only automaker that’s been slow to introduce electric vehicles and expressed doubts about EV-only lineups, though it’s arguably been the loudest about it. Compare that with Polestar, which believes going all-electric isn’t strictly about the business case, it’s about recognizing the realities of climate change and doing what needs to be done to react to it.
At $7,500, Is This 1990 Toyota Century a Once in a Lifetime Deal?
Toyota named today’s Nice Price or No Dice contender the Century to honor the 100th birthday of founder Sakichi Toyoda in 1967. Let’s see how honorable this ex-pat limo’s price tag might be. I started my day last Friday the way I enjoy spending most of my...
Dodge Will Completely Control Performance Upgrades on its EVs
One potential downside of the EV revolution is that the people who love to modify and tune their vehicles, won’t be able to. Electric vehicles depend on lines of code and software to instead of those finely tuned engines, and instead of needing just a part to upgrade performance, you’ll need computer access and codes. Automakers hold the keys to the codes, and many are opting to hold onto them preciously. Dodge—a brand that attracts the modifying-hungry fans—says it too will keep EV performance mods in-house. According to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis, mods will only be available through its own Direct Connection Program, reports Muscle Cars & Trucks.
Online Used Car Dealers Will Be Unusually Quiet This Super Bowl
Used car sites are cutting their advertising spend and you’ll be able to tell in about a month, the U.S. government wants to end transportation emissions once and for all it was a decent year for some German brands, a worse one for others. All that and more in your Morning Shift for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Watch the Five Most Popular IIHS Crash Test Videos of 2022
It’s hard to explain to people who aren’t into cars, but there’s just something about the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s YouTube channel that’s addicting. You can watch big, expensive things get destroyed, and no one gets hurt in the process. Then you can watch another one. And another one. And then, oops, it’s 2:00 a.m. on a school night. Oh well. It was still an enjoyable way to waste your time.
Lamborghini Also Had a Record Year in 2022
Bentley said on Tuesday that it had its best year ever in terms of sales, and then Lamborghini, which also makes very expensive cars, said it did, too, selling ten percent more cars globally in 2022 versus 2021, or 9,233 cars, an all-time high. That’s more evidence, if you needed it, that while volume sales are still struggling, automakers that sell to rich people are doing just fine.
CES Just Became the World's Most Important Auto Show
Everybody loves concept cars. Sure, plenty of folks like to say that concept cars are pointless styling exercises, statements of excess, and demonstrations of technologies that will never make it to production. But even those folks, when they’re done pontificating, stand there in admiration of whatever freakish creation is slowly rotating on the turnstile. At the 20223 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we got a whopping three concept cars — proof that CES is now the most important auto show on the calendar.
Researchers Hacked California's Digital License Plates, Gaining Access to GPS Location and User Info
Cybersecurity researchers managed to hack into California’s new digital license plates, which are sold and managed by tech company Reviver. The digital plates, called Rplates, went on sale in California late last year, but it was only a matter of time before hackers found a backdoor into Reviver’s systems.
The Hyundai Nexo Fuel-Cell Crossover Loses Nearly $2 an Hour in Depreciation
Hyundai seems to be determined to make hydrogen work. From its straight-out-of-Cyberpunk 2077 N Vision 74 concept to its Xcient fuel cell truck Hyundai has poured tons of money and effort into fuel cell tech. The Nexo fuel cell crossover hit the California market in 2018. But those who bought the Nexo new may regret it after seeing the steep depreciation these things have.
Heat Pumps Massively Improve EV Range In Cold Weather
As far as electric vehicles go, the Chevrolet Bolt is incredibly affordable and makes a great first EV. You won’t have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, but it’s got plenty of range for daily driving, and since it’s a hatchback, it’s practical, too. At least if you live in an area that doesn’t get particularly cold in winter. But if you do live where it’s cold, you’ll notice that it loses a significant chunk of its range in below-freezing temperatures. A big part of the reason why is that it doesn’t have a heat pump.
