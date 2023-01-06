One potential downside of the EV revolution is that the people who love to modify and tune their vehicles, won’t be able to. Electric vehicles depend on lines of code and software to instead of those finely tuned engines, and instead of needing just a part to upgrade performance, you’ll need computer access and codes. Automakers hold the keys to the codes, and many are opting to hold onto them preciously. Dodge—a brand that attracts the modifying-hungry fans—says it too will keep EV performance mods in-house. According to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis, mods will only be available through its own Direct Connection Program, reports Muscle Cars & Trucks.

