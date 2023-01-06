8 Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars predictions: AFC South title or top-10 pick?

The Tennessee Titans can wipe away six weeks of ugly football with a win in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The Titans and Jaguars play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville with the AFC South on the line. A Jaguars win means the first Jaguars AFC South title since 2017 and an acceleration of the Trevor Lawrence era. A Titans win would end a six-game losing streak and give Tennessee a third straight division title.

The stakes are high. Can Joshua Dobbs provide enough for the Titans at QB and keep the turnovers to a minimum? In the Jaguars' 36-22 victory over the Titans last month in Nashville, the Titans had four turnovers, including lost fumbles by Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

It's going to be a fun atmosphere in Jacksonville. Here are our experts' picks for Saturday's game:

Nick Suss, Titans beat reporter

Jaguars 23, Titans 20

This one shouldn't be nearly as one-sided as the matchup on Dec. 11. The Titans' defense will be reinvigorated with key contributors, and a fresh Henry playing against a team he averages more than 100 yards per game against in his career is always a good thing. But the Jaguars are on a winning streak for a reason and the Titans are on a losing streak for a reason. The injuries and offensive issues that have held the Titans back for two months prove too much and the season ends on a sour note.

Gentry Estes, columnist

Titans 20, Jaguars 17

Call it a hunch. In the face of all available evidence right now, the Titans are due something to go right.

Mike Organ, sports reporter

Jaguars 20, Titans 13

A week to prepare for Josh Dobbs gives the Jaguars’ defense all it needs to continue their momentum and sail into the playoffs.

George Robinson, sports reporter

Titans 21, Jaguars 17

In one of the more unlikely stories in franchise history, backup QB Josh Dobbs pulls off a miracle on the road to earn the Titans a division title.

Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt beat reporter

Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Momentum wins the day (and the division) here for the surging Jags.

Nick Gray, trending sports reporter

Jaguars 24, Titans 14

Turnovers are going to be as important on Saturday as they were in the Jaguars' Week 14 win in Nashville last month. And despite the optimism surrounding Joshua Dobbs' debut, he turned the ball over twice against Dallas and was fortunate to not have more. The Jaguars turn Dobbs over at least twice, and the Titans season ends in bitter disappointment.

Tom Kreager, Tennessee high school sports editor

Jaguars 28, Titans 17

Please put this team out of its misery before anyone else gets hurt.

Tommy Deas, South Region SEC Enterprise Editor/Cross-Team Leader

Jaguars 24, Titans 17

These are two ships passing in the night, and the Titans are sinking. The Jags wouldn’t win any other division, nor would the Titans, but all that matters here is one of them will win this game. And recent trends suggest it won’t be Tennessee. Expect massive changes in the offseason.