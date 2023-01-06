ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own, FaceTimed Into Team Meeting

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrD1k_0k5urBX100 Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into the team meeting Friday to talk to players and coaches (Courtesy: Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is able to breathe on his own and talk after suffering cardiac arrest on-field during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals , team officials said Friday.

Officials with the Bills confirmed the development in the 24-year-old’s recovery, writing in a statement on social media that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight.

“He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills said. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

In the news: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury

Officials added that Hamlin appeared virtually in Friday’s team meeting.

“What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys,’” according to the Bills.

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday, after he fell to the ground moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game. Doctors said he had to be resuscitated at least once at Paycor Stadium after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

It still remains unclear what caused the cardiac arrest.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Playmaker is starting to become a liability for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys performance against the Washington Commanders is not indicative of the whole season but rather the last five games. Sloppy from everyone, including the coaches, but this time weren’t able to steal a victory despite bad play. Something this team has thrived on recently, coming to an abrupt halt.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
151K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy