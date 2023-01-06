Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Breathing On His Own, FaceTimed Into Team Meeting

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into the team meeting Friday to talk to players and coaches (Courtesy: Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is able to breathe on his own and talk after suffering cardiac arrest on-field during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals , team officials said Friday.

Officials with the Bills confirmed the development in the 24-year-old’s recovery, writing in a statement on social media that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight.

“He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills said. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

In the news: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury

Officials added that Hamlin appeared virtually in Friday’s team meeting.

“What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys,’” according to the Bills.

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday, after he fell to the ground moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game. Doctors said he had to be resuscitated at least once at Paycor Stadium after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

It still remains unclear what caused the cardiac arrest.

