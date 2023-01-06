Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade: How to Complete the Icon SBC
FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC returned during the FUT Centurions promotion. The latest Icon SBC guarantees players an Icon, either their middle or World Cup version, rated 88 or higher. Mid Icons are known at the start of a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, but World Cup Icons are part of the new Campaign Icons feature in FIFA 23. World Cup Icons are rated between their middle and Prime versions.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker Nominees: Full List
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Attacker nominees were revealed Jan. 9 ahead of voting kicking off on Jan. 10. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The best players from the last year receive monster upgrades making them the most sought after and expensive items in the game. Nominees were revealed Jan. 9 for goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and attackers.
FIFA 23 Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase: How to Complete the Objective and 80+ Upgrade
FIFA 23 Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase objective and an 80+ Upgrade SBC went live Jan. 8 during the FUT Centurions promotion. This is one of the most creative and exciting objective/SBC combos that EA Sports has released in quite some time. EA Sports provided an 80+ Upgrade SBC that's repeatable 100 times in FUT. As well, there's a Milestone objective set that ties into completing the SBC which rewards more packs. This is is a great way to stack packs for the upcoming Team of the Year promotion.
How to Vote for FIFA 23 Team of the Year
FIFA 23 Team of the Year voting is now live as fans can help decide the world's best players from the past year. Team of the Year is the most anticipated promotion each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. Players are honored with special, high rated items that are reflected in their statistic boosts. Historically, these cards are some of the most expensive in the game and hardest to pack. Their boosts rival that of Team of the Season later in the year as well, especially in Physicality stats.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0