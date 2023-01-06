ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 6?

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago

Happy Friday! We’re back with our daily update on your favorite dethroned Good Morning America hosts, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

As many are aware, the two have been off air from their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know, for over a month.

The network has been cycling through a number of replacement hosts including Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez, Janai Normal, Dr. Darien Sutton, DeMarco Morgan, and Rhiannon Ally. The latter two have been leading the show this week, alongside regular host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, after a short stint in December.

Prior to the holidays, rumors floated that Morgan and Ally would be steady fixtures on the show amid Robach and Holmes’ absence, but the holiday season proved that speculation wrong.

But why haven’t Robach and Holmes returned? ABC News has stated that they’re conducting an internal review of their scandalous affair. Now, we’re a month into the investigation and no official updates have been given, although Robach and Holmes appear to be going strong.

Earlier this week, Page Six and The Sun reported on the inconclusive findings of the ongoing review. A source told the UK outlet that it is unlikely that a decision will be made this week and Page Six was informed that Holmes is “confident” his behavior doesn’t warrant losing his job.

Nothing too eventful has occurred since we reported that Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife. However, the anchor made a rare appearance without Robach earlier today while shopping for a birthday gift for his daughter. The Daily Mail reported that he left the store with two large bags of candy, games, and toys.

But let’s talk about today’s broadcast of the popular ABC show. Will Robach and Holmes be back at the news desk? Wondering who is on air on GMA3 today? Continue reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

Sorry, folks! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not appear on today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RV24P_0k5ur1n000
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still nowhere to be seen on GMA3: What You Need To Know, their names are still included in the talk show’s opening sequence. Ahead of each broadcast, the tagline “Now, from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and What You Need to Know” is read aloud by a narrator.

We suspect their names will not be removed from the introduction until ABC announces a concrete plan for future broadcasts.

Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?

Today’s broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know sees DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally finishing off the week as fill-ins for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

Other than the speculation shared above, there has been no official talk of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ return to GMA3: What You Need To Know. After the first day they were taken off air and replacement host Stephanie Ramos said they “have the day off,” there have been no additional on-air comments about their absence. Moving forward, replacement hosts have been stating that they are “filling in” for the regular hosts.

Every day is a gamble when it comes to this show! Check in tomorrow for daily updates on who’s who during these confusing times.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tags

ABC

Amy Robach

GMA3: What You Need to Know

