Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ Show, Explains Absence: “I Lost Half My Blood”

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
Al Roker is finally back on The Today Show, where he detailed the health struggles that kept him on hiatus for months. Roker, who had been missing from the morning show since November 2022, made his grand return today, where he was greeted with a very warm welcome from his co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“My heart is just bursting,” Roker said as he sat down with his co-hosts for an interview on this morning’s show. “I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now I’m running on adrenaline.”

Roker was joined by his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, who told his Today coworkers, “It’s not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here. He is a living breathing miracle. He really is. And I have to say, I’m not overstating it, I think.”

Roberts said most people didn’t know how sick her husband had been, but a “brilliant team” helped get him pull through after a “tumultuous, frightening journey.”

Roker credited Roberts with helping him during his recovery, telling his coworkers on Friday’s show, “I had no idea how bad I was. I thought I was doing pretty good!”

He added, “Look, I had two complicating things: I had blood clots, that they think came up after I had COVID in September. And then I had this internal bleeding going on. I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was.”

Roker explained, “And finally they went in, did this surgery and it ended up two bleeding ulcers, had to resection the colon, take out my gallbladder, redo my duodenum. I went in for one operation, I got four free! So I got that going for me.”

The beloved weatherman first left The Today Show in November, and soon revealed that he was suffering blood clots that were keeping him from appearing on the show as he recovered in the hospital. While Roker was released from the hospital later that month, he was readmitted one day later.

Roker kept fans updated throughout his recovery, and shared the happy news that he was back home in early December. Earlier this week, Roker and his Today Show family revealed that he was making his triumphant TV return in Studio 1A.

The Today Show airs weekdays 7/6c on NBC. Watch Roker’s full interview on The Today Show in the video above.

