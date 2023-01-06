Read full article on original website
Connie Edwards Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
One Person was Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident in Guthrie County
(Panora) One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County early this morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:46 a.m. on Justice Road. Authorities identified the injured driver as 36-year-old Jessalyn Arlene Ocker of Coon Rapids. According to the report, Ocker was...
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Montgomery County man cited for Failure to Yield in Mills County accident
(Glenwood) An accident in Mills County on Saturday resulted in multiple people being injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Leslie Smith, of Red Oak, was driving a 2002 Ford and proceeded from a stopped position in front of 64-year-old Daniel Clark, of Papillion, NE. Clark was westbound in a 2022 Mazda on Bunge Avenue at 10:07 a.m. near 189th Street. Both Clark and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
Red Oak man booked for meth possession
(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces a drug charge following their arrest in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Rhamy of Red Oak was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Rhamy's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4th and Nuckols Street.
Council Bluffs Police Department locate 14-year-old runaway
The Council Bluffs Police Department has located the 14-year-old who ran away from Mercy Hospital Friday night.
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Red Oak Man arrested for Third Time in One Week
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports Eight Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Report shows a busy week of activity. A Council Bluffs man was arrested at Pottawattamie County Corrections with a bond set at $10,000. 30-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck faces a Failure To Appear Charge on an original charge of Burglary 3rd. 21-year-old Bryan Keith Jones,...
Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire
A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
Orient man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and multiple drug charges
(Adair Co) An Orient man was arrested on drug and theft charges. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Michael Ross Waddingham was charged on Saturday with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Theft 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, and Controlled Substance Violation.
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
