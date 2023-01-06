Read full article on original website
KSLTV
UDOT hosts open house for Kimball Junction area plan
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation is revealing its plans to improve Kimball Junction roads Tuesday. UDOT planners are calling it the Kimball Junction and State Route 224 area plan. It would ease congestion in and out of Park City, Utah, on the Interstate-80 and SR-224 interchange.
kuer.org
Springville, Utah, implements ordinance to limit driver, panhandler interactions
Springville in Utah County has implemented a new ordinance that restricts the transfer of money or goods at intersections within city limits. The city says the reason is to ease traffic congestion due rapid growth. However, there are those that feel it singles out the less fortunate. The ordinance restricts...
KSLTV
On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas
SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
KUTV
Avalanche piles snow, debris beneath Bridal Veil falls, creating 'dangerous conditions'
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An avalanche in Provo Canyon on Tuesday dumped into the Provo River at Bridal Veil Falls, leaving an enormous pile of snow and debris in the Provo River. Live video from UDOT's traffic camera in the area showed just how massive the pile was as...
KSLTV
Salt Lake County ends its COVID-19 emergency status
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — After nearly three years, the Salt Lake County Health Department ended its COVID emergency status Tuesday. Dr. Angela Dunn, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, wrote a letter to Salt Lake County Council on Dec. 23 stating that she and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson believe the status is no longer needed.
Semi-truck loses control, hits Park City police vehicle
A Park City Police Department vehicle was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday morning while an officer was assisting a crash on U.S. Highway 40, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
KUTV
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
KSLTV
Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries
MILLCREEK, Utah — A garage fire could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door. Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 S. Wasatch Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. The fire caused significant damage to...
KSLTV
VIDEO: snowboarder caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Intense video shows a man who survived being caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the slide was triggered in the Argenta area of Kessler Peak unintentionally by a snowboarder in the Greaseball Couloir section. The...
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
KSLTV
Pedestrian fatally dragged by TRAX train near City Creek station
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority confirmed that a person was hit by a train near City Creek Center Saturday evening. According to UTA’s Lt. John Morrow, a 61-year-old man was traveling alone on the Northbound blueline with a bike. When he got off the train, the man lost his balance and fell backward between two train cars. and was dragged.
Garage destroyed in fire at Cottonwood Heights home
The garage of a Cottonwood Heights home was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators said the fire might have caused approximately $100,000 in damages.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
KSLTV
Avalanche nearly captures 3 Utah skiers; forecasters urge care
WELLSVILLE, Utah — A close call in the mountains near Wellsville has avalanche forecasters urging people in the backcountry to use extra care. An avalanche about six-feet deep descended toward a group of skiers in the area Sunday. Experts with the U.S. Forest Service Avalanche Center said it’s kind of a tricky time to make assessments because while the danger is moderate to considerable, there are areas where it can be higher.
kjzz.com
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
kjzz.com
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
