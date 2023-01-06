ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

UDOT hosts open house for Kimball Junction area plan

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation is revealing its plans to improve Kimball Junction roads Tuesday. UDOT planners are calling it the Kimball Junction and State Route 224 area plan. It would ease congestion in and out of Park City, Utah, on the Interstate-80 and SR-224 interchange.
KSLTV

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas. The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.
KSLTV

Salt Lake County ends its COVID-19 emergency status

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — After nearly three years, the Salt Lake County Health Department ended its COVID emergency status Tuesday. Dr. Angela Dunn, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, wrote a letter to Salt Lake County Council on Dec. 23 stating that she and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson believe the status is no longer needed.
KUTV

Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
KSLTV

Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries

MILLCREEK, Utah — A garage fire could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door. Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 S. Wasatch Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. The fire caused significant damage to...
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
KSLTV

Pedestrian fatally dragged by TRAX train near City Creek station

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority confirmed that a person was hit by a train near City Creek Center Saturday evening. According to UTA’s Lt. John Morrow, a 61-year-old man was traveling alone on the Northbound blueline with a bike. When he got off the train, the man lost his balance and fell backward between two train cars. and was dragged.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
KSLTV

Avalanche nearly captures 3 Utah skiers; forecasters urge care

WELLSVILLE, Utah — A close call in the mountains near Wellsville has avalanche forecasters urging people in the backcountry to use extra care. An avalanche about six-feet deep descended toward a group of skiers in the area Sunday. Experts with the U.S. Forest Service Avalanche Center said it’s kind of a tricky time to make assessments because while the danger is moderate to considerable, there are areas where it can be higher.
