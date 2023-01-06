Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
The Cripple Creek Band brings 10-year anniversary celebration to Auburn State Theatre
THE CRIPPLE CREEK BAND When: Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Where: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA Reserved seating: $39 (+$6 fees) Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, The Cripple Creek Band is proud to announce its recently released album, “Last of a Dying Breed.”...
goldcountrymedia.com
Merle Amos 4/18/1937 - 12/26/2022
Merle Andrew Amos passed away on December 26th, 2022 with his loved ones at his side. He was 85 years of age. He was born on April 8th, 1937 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania to Andrew J. Amos and Edna M. Amos. As a youth, he moved to Billings, Montana and then...
goldcountrymedia.com
Joan Arlys Foley 12/22/1937-12/22/2022
Joan Foley passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, her birthday, with family at her side from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She dealt with the disease with the life-long traits of courage, determination and concern for how the disease was affecting her loved ones. Joan was born December 22,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Ole Ronningen, Jr. aka: Larry Lyles 1954 - 2022
Larry passed away December 16, 2022 at age 68 years young following a brief illness. Born in Nevada City, California, Larry lived most of his life in Auburn and surrounding area. In his youth, he was active in sports including football, wrestling, and baseball. He was a 1972 graduate of Placer High School and a life-long SF Giants and 49ers fan. Larry was a gentle soul and a friend to all things.
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCRA.com
Sacramento bakery flooded with king cake orders on Día de Reyes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Día de Reyes (Three Kings Day), or Epiphany, is celebrated 12 days after Christmas and lands on Jan. 6. It represents the day that the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Jesus Christ. And while it marks an end to Christmas festivities, the tradition comes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Judith Ann Hinkle 4/15/1955 - 1/1/2023
Judith (Judy) Ann Hinkle was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She poured her heart into her family and friends and will be dearly missed. She passed away at home in the company of family on January 1, 2023. Judy’s career in the medical field started in an orthopedic...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Schools closing, Residents in Wilton ordered to evacuate
Ahead of strong winds from another storm sweeping through Northern California, some schools are making the decision to be closed Monday. These are the following schools and school districts that will be closed on Monday:. Sacramento City Unified School District. Stockton Unified School District. San Joaquin Delta College. Galt Joint...
suttercounty.org
Local State of Emergency Declared
Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
Evacuation order issued for Wilton area
WILTON, Calif. — Update: 6:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for people living in the Wilton area due to imminent flooding. Authorities said residents should leave now before roads become impassable and cut off access to routes out of the area.
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: 'Get out now'
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues
Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
valcomnews.com
The Trap to have new owners
One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
KCRA.com
Northeastern Sacramento County hit hard by Saturday storm, more to come
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Like much of Northern California, the northeastern part of Sacramento County was hit hard by the overnight storm. Strong winds toppled dozens of trees, many of them landing on homes and cars. "It was really something," said John McMullin, who has lived on Sunnybrook Lane...
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Highlands Today
Widespread power outages, trees fell
Hundreds of thousands of people woke up to power outages Sunday morning as 60 mph winds gusted across the Sacramento area and across Northern California. Calls have been made for downed trees, blocked roads and downed power lines. While the region is set to receive a dry break for most of the day, the first part of the next weather system will move in after 10pm on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon. It will bring widespread, heavy rain to the valley and foothills and wind speeds will again be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Monday a warning day due to heavy rain and wind. In Sacramento County, officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are clear. Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 80 at Chiles Road in Davis was reopened after an overturned Amazon big rig closed the Yolo Causeway for about an hour and a half to those trying to cross it. , as of 9:12 a.m. This represents a significant improvement since more than 345,000 customers were simultaneously without power overnight. | Also | View SMUD’s outage map here Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s outage map showed 194,000 customers without power across KRA’s coverage area as of 6:42 am.| Also | See PG&E’s outage map here More than 500,000 people across California were dealing with outages early Sunday, according to the state map. The National Weather Service reported early Sunday morning how strong winds were in Northern California, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some areas. “These are exceptionally strong winds, and we’re seeing the results,” Verdoorn said. Trees on Midnight Facebook Live with host Brittany Hope. Meteorologist Elaine Zavora said McClellan Airport in North Highlands recorded a gust of 68 mph, while Rancho Cordova recorded a gust of 64 mph and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a gust of 63 mph. Here are more storm updates. 9:27 a.m.: Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area ahead of severe weather. “High water may spill onto nearby roads and cut off access to evacuate the area,” the Office of Emergency Services said. “Last weekend, exits flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we urge residents to evacuate now while roads are still clear; do not wait for an evacuation order.” An evacuation center has been set up at the Sacramento Asian Stadium. Foundation, 9040 Hi-Tech Ct., in Elk Grove. 9:16 a.m.: Check out this morning’s hail in Citrus Heights and Granite Bay. 9:14 am: KCRA 3 photojournalist Andrew Falk found a power line on fire on Garden Highway. 9:04 am: SMUD’s outage map now shows 279,000 customers with lights out, and 345,000 without power overnight, indicating more progress. Let’s stream it here. 8:11 a.m.: Eastbound I-80 has reopened for commuters from Davis to Sacramento. 8:05 a.m.: SMUD says crews are “working as safely and quickly as possible” to restore power. 8:04 a.m.: Lycee Mitry of KCRA 3 reported a tree blocking the road at 8th and H streets from downtown Sacramento. 7:58 a.m.: Look at the damage at 23rd and I streets in Sacramento. 7:48 a.m.: Check out the damage after a tree crashed into a house in midtown Sacramento. 7:41 a.m.: Rancho Cordova officials say Coloma Road is closed from Benita Drive to McGregor Drive due to a downed tree. –KCRA 3’s Brittany Hope, Dirk Verdoorne and Daniel Wilburn contributed to this story.
