WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has lost its 13th city manager in the last 12 years. Now, the city has opened up applications for the position. More than 30 people have applied for the position so far, including one familiar name. Walton County Commissioner Michael Barker is among the dozens of applicants for […]

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO