greenvillejournal.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation to stop recycling, but the city of Greenville will continue
Greater Greenville Sanitation will no longer offer curbside recycling after March 30 due to the increase in the cost of collection, which includes equipment maintenance, fuel and employees. But for residents living inside city limits and using City of Greenville Solid Waste services, recycling collection will continue as normal and...
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
FOX Carolina
City leaders working to make changes to mobile food units in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is known for its variety of foods and now city leaders are working to make changes that will allow your favorite places to be more mobile. The council gave its first approval of an ordinance that would allow food trailers to...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Emergency Management encourages people to register for Special Needs Registry
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County Emergency Management is encouraging residents with special needs, or their loved ones, to register for the Special Needs Registry. Emergency Management implemented the registry in June of 2022, according to Josh Hawkins, the director of Emergency Management for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. So far, Hawkins said more than 200 people are registered.
FOX Carolina
Upstate sheriff’s office partners with organization to offer free 911 phones to those in need
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the nationwide organization Secure the Call to provide free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need. Secure the Call provides free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need. The group also collects unwanted but functioning cell...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
FOX Carolina
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In another tight vote and a meeting longer than 3 hours, Greenville City Council gave final approval on a controversial housing project for West Greenville. We’ve been following the “Woven” project since August. That’s when the mixed-use project first reached the city council. At the...
FOX Carolina
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
gsabusiness.com
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
FOX Carolina
FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
WYFF4.com
Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say
EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County residents push back on large developments
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
FOX Carolina
Community to hold prayer vigil for Greenwood man missing nearly 2 months
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County community is planning to come together this week for a prayer vigil marking nearly two months since a young man went missing. 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 walking into the woods along Ridge Road in the Hodges area,...
