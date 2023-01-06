ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

Anderson County Emergency Management encourages people to register for Special Needs Registry

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County Emergency Management is encouraging residents with special needs, or their loved ones, to register for the Special Needs Registry. Emergency Management implemented the registry in June of 2022, according to Josh Hawkins, the director of Emergency Management for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. So far, Hawkins said more than 200 people are registered.
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
gsabusiness.com

19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville

A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI, Greenville County deputies responding to healthcare facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI and Greenville County deputies are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road. According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH). FOX Carolina reached out to DMH about the investigation, but the business declined to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Longhorn Steakhouse in Easley cleared after gas leak, officials say

EASLEY, S.C. — UPDATE: Saturday, 1:45 p.m. According to a manager from the Longhorn Steakhouse, the restaurant was cleared by a fire marshal this morning and the restaurant was opened back up around 11:30 p.m. (BELOW: Original story) An Upstate steakhouse is closed due to a reported gas leak,...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents push back on large developments

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

