Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Tempe, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit
PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
Mesa Eastmark High School's Kevin Winegar in a fight of his own after championship win
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Eastmark High School linebacker Kevin Winegar is in a fight of his own after the team's first state championship title. "Our life has come to a standstill, but I'm here for it,” Doorly Winegar, Kevin Winegar’s mother, said. “That's what I'm here for."
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
Phoenix New Times
This Phoenix Beverage Expert Shares His Passion for Nonalcoholic Drinks. Meet the 'Sober Somm'
Dry January doesn’t have to mean an austere month of water and tea. Being a designated driver shouldn’t force a diner to order a Coke to pair with a chef-prepared meal. And when friends who don’t drink alcohol come over, no longer do they have to sip on club soda and lime.
fox10phoenix.com
Model shipping container homes to go on display in downtown Phoenix during Super Bowl
PHOENIX - Shipping containers that have been transformed into apartments will be placed on display near 2nd Street and Roosevelt in downtown Phoenix in February. The company behind the idea, Steel and Spark, hopes to showcase the technology during the Super Bowl, so that others do the same. "We have...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
12news.com
Arizona has a new multi-millionaire after Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing didn't name a jackpot winner, but it did crown Arizona's latest multi-millionaire. A ticket sold at the Tonopah Travel Center on 339th Avenue matched all five of the winning numbers, but didn't match the Mega Ball drawing. The result is a $4 million payout.
