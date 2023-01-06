ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

High School Soccer PRO

Tempe, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The McClintock High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on January 09, 2023, 17:00:00.
TEMPE, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit

PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona has a new multi-millionaire after Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

ARIZONA STATE

