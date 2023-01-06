Read full article on original website
Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation. Randall County deputies responded to the shooting on May 22 in the area of Lazy 2 Road and Running W Trail. They found one victim with gunshot wounds and multiple bullet holes in the home.
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 seriously hurt after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault
Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
VIDEO: Amarillo Gym Owner Talks About Weird Arrests
You may recall a curious incident last year wherein a local man was arrested for his YouTube videos. To be more specific, he was arrested for offenses documented in over 20 videos that showed him to be engaged in street racing--at times in excess of 100mph. Kevin Patrick Van Voris,...
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
Amarillo Structure Fire
Amarillo firefighters came to a fire early this morning at 6:00 a.m. at 3rd and Madison Streets this morning. Few details are available at this time and will be given out when they do become available.
Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding victims and perpetrators. According to an analysis done on gun violence trends in Amarillo, a majority of gun violence victims in Amarillo are male and are older than the offenders. West...
No injuries after Monday morning apartment fire near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex not in commercial use near downtown Amarillo Monday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters with the department dispatched to the fire near the intersection of NW Third Ave. and N Madison St. at around 5:47 […]
VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
Grass fire near Osage and 24th under control, started by power lines
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are performing mop up operations after a grass fire in the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. A grassfire at Southeast 24th Avenue and Osage Street burned for less than two hours before crews had it under control. The Amarillo Fire...
Abandoned apartment complex fire: Multiple homeless people evacuated, roof collapses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled an early morning fire at an abandoned apartment complex. The fire at 209 N. Madison Street started around 5:45 a.m. According to the fire department, several vagrants were seen exiting the complex when firefighters arrived. The roof collapsed, so firefighters set up...
How a Split Second in Amarillo Can Cause a Nightmare for Many
All it takes is one split second to change everything. One mistake can cost you everything. It can also cost someone their life. That is what we found out back in August of last year. On August 26, 2022, Lloyd McMaster was doing what he did very often. He was...
NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement...
