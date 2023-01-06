ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulia, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault

Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

VIDEO: Amarillo Gym Owner Talks About Weird Arrests

You may recall a curious incident last year wherein a local man was arrested for his YouTube videos. To be more specific, he was arrested for offenses documented in over 20 videos that showed him to be engaged in street racing--at times in excess of 100mph. Kevin Patrick Van Voris,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Structure Fire

Amarillo firefighters came to a fire early this morning at 6:00 a.m. at 3rd and Madison Streets this morning. Few details are available at this time and will be given out when they do become available.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement...
AMARILLO, TX

