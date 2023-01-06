ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

No-cash bail argument set for March in Illinois Supreme Court

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvAFo_0k5upMJQ00

(WTVO) — Arguments over whether Illinois can constitutionally eliminate cash bail will commence in March in the Illinois Supreme Court.

The high court notified state’s attorneys who sued to keep cash bail in place on Thursday giving them and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office time to file briefs.

“The record on appeal shall be filed on or before January 20, 2023,” the order says. “Appellants’ brief shall be filed on or before January 26, 2023. Appellees’ brief shall be filed on or before February 17, 2023. Appellants’ reply brief shall be filed on or before February 27, 2023. Oral argument will be scheduled for the March 2023 term of court.”

Democrats: No-cash bail ruling unfair

Part of the SAFE-T Act, the Pretrial Fairness Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois , was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.

However, the act was ruled unconstitutional by a Kankakee County judge after state’s attorneys in 64 counties filed suit to stop the legislation last fall.

The ruling only applied to the 64 counties listed in the lawsuit, leaving half the state open to end cash bail and the half to keep operating under the standard cash system. The Illinois Supreme Court then stepped in and ruled that a statewide stay was needed to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout the state as the court prepares to hear arguments.

Dates for the March arguments have not been set.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11th hour snag over Illinois’ assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in his inauguration speech on Monday that a ban on assault weapons would be coming “very soon.” Whether or not that is this week remains to be seen. The Senate spoiled the House’s celebration when they introduced their own assault weapons ban proposal. It drew major […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening.  The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers approve of pay raises ahead of Pritzker inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois lawmakers passed a law to raise several elected officials’ pay ahead of their inauguration into the new term. The legislation raises the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors, and legislators. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the 12-year-old ballerina terrifying audiences as a killer doll in ‘M3GAN’

(WTVO) — The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3GAN” got off to a killer start this weekend, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectations debut. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy