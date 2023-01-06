ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

President Biden Announces He Will Visit El Paso This Sunday

Breaking news this morning, President Joe Biden announced he will visit the Borderland this weekend to address immigration issues. The White House announced this morning that President Joe Biden plans to visit the US southern border this weekend while on his way to the North American Leader's Summit in Mexico City, per CNN. While in El Paso, President Biden will meet with local officials and address border security issues. This will be Biden's first visit to El Paso and his first visit to the border since he took office.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers

Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
Englishman Jealous that Texas Hoards H-E-Bs from the Other States

Oli Pettigrew has gone viral after taking a bite of the Golden Apple that is H-E-B and now wonders why Texas won't share. "There's one thing Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. It's theirs. It's a secret. It makes them feel special. You can't have it, and it's only three letters," Pettigrew said in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Letters: Chaos happening at the border not in House of Representatives

The word chaos has become popular with the Democrats and their media friends when speaking or writing about the recent process to select a new speaker of the House of Representatives. While the 212 Democrats voted in unison, like sheep, vote after vote, a group of about 20 Republicans who are trying to make changes to the business-as-usual operations of the House made it necessary for multiple votes that caused the process to last for four...
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

