Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, some people are starting the new year by donating blood, or at least one group thinks they should. Here in the Black Hills, the nationwide blood shortage is being felt as Vitalant Blood Donation has seen a decrease in the last three years. According to Vitalant, the national non-profit organization has seen a 20% drop in donations because of life and workstyle changes since the pandemic. In addition, the recent weather across the nation has canceled several blood drives causing more than 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and the start of January. They added that about 900 hospitals nationwide have seen a dip in their blood supply, which is triggering a blood emergency.
KEVN

Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gluten-free and organic food might not always be the popular option in South Dakota, but Nature’s Way Cafe is hoping to be a trendsetter for the Black Hills. But with a new business comes challenges as the economy fluctuates. Fortunately, owner Kelly Schug was blessed by someone who changed their mind on the building and helped her out.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new member of the Rapid City Police Department’s K-9 unit asked an elementary school for a new name on Monday. The RCPD recently acquired a Dutch Shepard and has asked the students and staff of General Beadle Elementary to pick a name for the new member of the force. The dog will work alongside law enforcement as a locating partner in helping them pinpoint drugs, people, or evidence -- with the RCPD hoping to use the dog for the benefit of the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Gun safety starts with education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which gives them the freedom to use guns for hunting , safety, or sport. However, with recent tragedies, other people can see guns as a threat, if not used safely. Sturgis Guns manager says there...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Absolu on trial for triple homicide in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial started Tuesday morning for a triple murder case in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. The prosecution started their opening statement with...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Buffalo Chip’s Motorcycles as Art exhibit takes a new road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When Sturgis Rallygoers cruise over to the Buffalo Chip this August, they will find the Motorcycles as Art exhibit a little different. Instead of a themed show, the 15th-anniversary exhibit will be more open, allowing a wider group of artists and custom builders to showcase their talents. The Buffalo Chip events center will be remodeled, adding an adjoining building and gardens for the 2023 rally.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Snowfall for some tomorrow morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers. Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding...
KEVN

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Main Street parking garage undergoing construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County administration offices have new hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open. “There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City earns millions in revenue from building permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City received $393.5 million from building permits in 2022. The city issued more than 2,000 building permits for both residential and commercial spaces. “The building permit report is important to the extent that this is your community, and it is growing. We do these...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
STURGIS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem

A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SPEARFISH, SD

Community Policy