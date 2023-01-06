Read full article on original website
Door County Farm Bureau works to keep young people in agriculture
The Door County Farm Bureau is helping ensure your kids get acquainted with agriculture in various ways. Over the past year, the organization helped bring the tractor safety course for kids between the ages of 12 and 16, sponsored the essay contest and other activities as a part of “Ag in the Classroom,” donated agriculture-related books to the Southern Door Library, and provided in the Door County Fair and Sevastopol FFA Dairy Breakfast. Claire Olson from the Door County Farm Bureau says it is important for them as an organization to connect the dots for kids as to where their food comes from.
Door County hits 70-plus COVID-related deaths
Both Door and Kewaunee counties are at the medium level for COVID-19 for the second week in a row, but not without one reaching a somber milestone. The Door County Public Health Department’s report last Wednesday announced that 37 of the 127 tests administered for COVID-19 came back positive for COVID-19. In addition, three deaths and two hospitalizations were also reported. That puts Door County at 72 deaths and 272 hospitalizations since the pandemic's beginning in 2020.
Sister Bay Village Hall committee to begin meeting this week
Work on the future iteration of the Sister Bay Village Hall will begin this week when a newly formed task force meets for the first time. Sister Bay Village President Rob Zoschke will chair the committee with Village Trustee Don Cox, Village Administrator Julie Schmelzer, Village Clerk Heidi Teich, Sister Bay Director of Public Works Dan Klansky, citizens Kathleen Van Gemert and Doug Hansen, and residents Don Howard and Aretha Sills sitting in on the meeting. The debate over the 80-plus-year-old building began in July when the village’s plan commission floated the idea of removing the building, citing the high cost of renovating the building so it can better serve the community. Residents voiced their displeasure with the talk, saying it is a unique building with a storied past. It was ultimately decided in September to halt plans on tearing down the building and instead for a committee to research possible improvements to the village hall.
Winter Fleet season begins in Sturgeon Bay
If the fall is for the leaves, then you know winter is for the boats in Sturgeon Bay. At least 18 different vessels over the next two weeks will be coming into town for their winter lay-up at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. At least four ships (Edwin H. Gott, Walter J. McCarthy, Indiana Harbor, and Mesabi Miner) are over 1,000 feet long, and five others are over 700 feet long. Workers at Bay Shipbuilding will spend the winter months making sure the vessels are ready to run for another nine months, hauling items like ore, cement, grain, and salt. For that reason and more, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is not sharing the exact arrivals and departures for the Winter Fleet. The Winter Fleet is certainly a major draw for people in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Maritime Museum Deputy Director and Development Manager Sam Perlman says even their employees get excited when the ships come through the bridges.
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
Community Spotlight: Neville, Berns to enter Southern Door Athletic Hall of Fame
A long-time wrestling coach and an iconic baseball coach in Door County will be the newest members inducted into the Southern Door Athletic Hall of Fame next month. Steve Neville, who graduated in 1989, and 1967 graduate John Berns will be honored during the induction at halftime of the boys’ basketball game in Eagle Gym on Friday, February 3 against Sevastopol. Neville wrestled collegiately at U.W.-Stevens Point and has coached middle school and high school varsity wrestling for over 20 years. Berns has served as a WIAA High School baseball and softball umpire for 14 years and coached high school baseball and softball in Door County for over 20 years. Plaques of all honored inductees from over the years are on display in the lobby outside Eagle Gym at the Southern Door High School.
Boys basketball round-up: Sevastopol falls to Mishicot, non-conference action continues
Sevastopol kicked off the week for the Packerland's non-conference slate with a loss to Mishicot on Monday. The Pioneers lost their matchup to the Indians at home 73-49. Other non-conference matchups scheduled for Tuesday include Sturgeon Bay traveling to Kohler at 6:30 p.m., Gibraltar hosting Menominee (MI) at 7 p.m., Kewaunee heading to Valders at 7 p.m., and Algoma cruising to Gresham at 7:15 p.m. Luxemburg-Casco will play an NEC matchup at Waupaca beginning at 7 p.m.
Boys' basketball round-up: Gibraltar, Southern Door garner wins
Two games featured four local opponents on Saturday night. The Southern Door Eagles boys' basketball team received another big performance from Drew Daoust as they turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 59-54 victory over Algoma Saturday night. Carl Burgess played long ball Saturday night as Gibraltar beat Sevastopol 74-49....
Algoma girls head to Green Bay East
The Algoma girls' basketball team looks to continue their winning ways Monday night with a game at Green Bay East. The Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night with a 55-32 win over Sturgeon Bay. The Wolves set the tone early, bringing a 37-12 lead into the break. Ryley Zimmerman scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half. Emily Kirchman added 12 points, and Teagan Luedtke registered another 11 points to help pace the Wolves.
Gamblers split home-and-home with Fighting Saints
Home cooking was the key ingredient for a pair of games between the Green Bay Gamblers and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. On Friday at the Resch Center, the Gamblers broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the third period to win the game 4-2. Nicholas Vantassell and Jayden Davis each tallied one goal while Raimonds Vitolins scored a pair of goals to give the Gamblers the win. Three of the goals came on the power play. Kristoffer Eberly stopped 27 of the 29 shots he saw.
