ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged with child sexual abuse

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mR9b_0k5uoTQS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlos Rodan, 23, has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to Rockford Police, Rodan and the victim, who is under the age of 13, were known to each other. The reported abuse occurred in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, police said.

Police were made aware of the abuse on Friday, September 16th, 2022. Their investigation resulted in charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse being pressed against Rodan, who authorities located in the Chicago area on Friday, December 19th, 2022.

Michigan man charged with sexual assault of Rockford juvenile

He was taken into custody at the Cook County Jail and transferred to Winnebago County on December 30th, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. First responders were called to Poplar Grove and Marengo Roads around 6:15 p.m. Both vehicles involved had heavy damage and the sole occupant in both vehicles had to be extricated. Only one was transported with minor injuries, […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford churches bless the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area churches came together Sunday afternoon to bless the Rock River. The event has been put on by Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church for the past 10 years. “As a young priest, about 10 years ago, I remember seeing these photos in Orthodox […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Promise scholars excelling at Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Promise scholars continue to excel at Rock Valley College. Forty-seven students at RVC were receiving Rockford Promise scholarships during the fall semester. They together had a cumulative GPA of 3.1. Thirty-one students had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, while nine had perfect 4.0. Rockford Promise provides scholarships to Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy