Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola “Vi” DiAntonio, 93, of Stow, formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at The Landing of Stow, assisted living and memory care facility. Vi was born on November 20, 1929, in Colebrook, Ohio, a daughter of Adam and...
Robert Earl Judy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Earl Judy, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1949 in Ravenna, Ohio to Sidney W. and Virginia B. (Byers) Judy. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served in the Marines, Airborne...
Jodi Lynn Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jodi Lynn Rogers, age 53, departed this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born October 28, 1969 to her parents, Howard and Carol (Seamans) Rogers in Lowellville, Ohio. Jodi graduated from East High School in 1988. Following her graduation, she attended...
Billie Jo Campbell, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jo Campbell, age 51, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 6, 2023. She was born September 13, 1971, to Ernie and Diane Campbell, in Salem, Ohio. She is survived by her parents, daughter, Erin Hill; son, Joshua Hill; three beautiful...
Francis J. “Butch” Mills, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis J. “Butch” Mills, 77, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Butch was born March 30, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John A. and Aletha (Summers) Mills. Butch served his country in the U.S. Army...
Karen M. Huzicko, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. Huzicko, 77, of Campbell, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. Karen was born on July 10, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Christopher and Marjorie Kramer. Karen worked as a nurse’s aide for Forum Health Care.
Maxine V. Wilson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine V. Wilson, 88, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Maxine was born on June 5, 1934 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel (Tuttle) Dailey. Maxine was a high school graduate and a homemaker. She is...
Frank J. Sofranko, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Sofranko, 63, died peacefully Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born April 30, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Helen Kral Sofranko. He was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School. He worked in the maintenance...
Nicholas A. Mannella, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. Mannella age 92 of Niles passed away Sunday January 8, 2023 at 11:58 a.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty. Born April 21, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, he was the son of Angelo and Rose Vecchione Mannella. Nick was of the Catholic faith...
Shawn Patrick McClure, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Shawn Patrick McClure, age 36, lost his battle with melanoma on Monday, January 9, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He was born on December 11, 1986, in Madison, Ohio, the son of Dennis Paul McClure and Catherine Ann Isenberg. Shawn graduated from...
Mary Kathryn Todd, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness the children of Mary Kathryn Todd are making known the passing of their beloved mother. She passed at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 10, 2023 at 96 years of age. “Kotty,” as she was affectionately...
Civitella Ann Christmas, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Civitella Ann Christmas (Morelli), 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. Civitella was born on July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Rivett) Morelli. Civitella was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was head...
Jonney Leon Stanton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonney Leon Stanton, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his wife, Lois Anne (Ulrich) Stanton, by his side. He was born January 7, 1943, son of the late Alfred Bernard and Dorothy (Fell) Stanton, in Flint, Michigan. Jonney...
Anthony A. DeMare, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. DeMare of Niles passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 76 years old. Anthony was born January 6, 1947, the son of the late Phillip J. and Ada...
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
John P. Dutting, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting. He was...
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
Christine Peebles, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Peebles passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 71. Christine was born December 19, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Lucille (Merlo) Letizia. She spent many years serving others as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital before...
Ronald L. Simoni, Wheatland, PA
WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Simoni, 85, of Wheatland, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023, in St. Paul Homes, Greenville. Mr. Simoni was born on April 5, 1937, in Masury, Ohio, a son of the late Aldo and Lena Simoni. He was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield...
