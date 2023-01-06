ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesslifthandlers.com

U.S. construction spending surprises with November rebound

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in November, lifted by gains in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding continues to be hammered by higher mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of construction spending edged up 0.2% in November after slipping 0.2% in October. Economists polled by Reuters...
professionalroofing.net

Construction employment added jobs in December 2022

Construction employment added 28,000 jobs on net in December 2022, according to www.abc.org. On a year-over-year basis, the industry has expanded by 231,000 jobs—an increase of 3.1%. The construction unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in November 2022 to 4.4% in December 2022. The national unemployment rate for all industries...
Building Design & Construction

Construction backlogs at highest level since Q2 2019, says ABC

Associated Builders and Contractors reports today that its Construction Backlog Indicator remained unchanged at 9.2 months in December 2022, according to an ABC member survey conducted Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 5, 2023. The reading is one month higher than in December 2021. (View ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index tables for December 2022.)
US News and World Report

Macy's Tempers Holiday Sales View, Warns of More Inflation Pain Ahead

(Reuters) -Macy's Inc said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter sales to come in at the lower end of its forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between the season's major holidays. Shares of the department store chain fell 4.2% in extended trading as it also warned that consumer spending would...
Big Country News

Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023

(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
marinelink.com

Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn

U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
Louisiana Illuminator

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PYMNTS

US Job Gains Slow to 223K in December Hitting 2-Year Low

The U.S. economy added 223,000 non-farm jobs in December. This was ahead of consensus estimates but lower than the average monthly gain of 375,000 recorded for all of 2022, and also marked the fourth consecutive month of declines and the lowest month tally in job creation in two years, per a Friday (Jan. 6) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

