accesslifthandlers.com
U.S. construction spending surprises with November rebound
U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in November, lifted by gains in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding continues to be hammered by higher mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of construction spending edged up 0.2% in November after slipping 0.2% in October. Economists polled by Reuters...
professionalroofing.net
Construction employment added jobs in December 2022
Construction employment added 28,000 jobs on net in December 2022, according to www.abc.org. On a year-over-year basis, the industry has expanded by 231,000 jobs—an increase of 3.1%. The construction unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in November 2022 to 4.4% in December 2022. The national unemployment rate for all industries...
Building Design & Construction
Construction backlogs at highest level since Q2 2019, says ABC
Associated Builders and Contractors reports today that its Construction Backlog Indicator remained unchanged at 9.2 months in December 2022, according to an ABC member survey conducted Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 5, 2023. The reading is one month higher than in December 2021. (View ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index tables for December 2022.)
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
US suffering from the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle breaks down the U.S.'s historic home price correction.
Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens
Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
US News and World Report
Macy's Tempers Holiday Sales View, Warns of More Inflation Pain Ahead
(Reuters) -Macy's Inc said on Friday it expects fourth-quarter sales to come in at the lower end of its forecast, blaming a deeper-than-expected lull in shopping between the season's major holidays. Shares of the department store chain fell 4.2% in extended trading as it also warned that consumer spending would...
The Fed will start cutting rates this summer as core PCE inflation will drop to 2.1%, says UBS' global chief economist
The Fed could start cutting rates as early as this July, according to UBS. The Swiss bank's global chief economist said US core PCE inflation is likely to drop to 2.1% this year, calling for a Fed pivot. "Of course, if you gave our forecast to the Fed, they would...
This giant economy wants its workers to get inflation-busting pay rises
Japan is grappling with the biggest drop in living standards in nearly a decade as inflation continues to soar.
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
marinelink.com
Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn
U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools
Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
US Job Gains Slow to 223K in December Hitting 2-Year Low
The U.S. economy added 223,000 non-farm jobs in December. This was ahead of consensus estimates but lower than the average monthly gain of 375,000 recorded for all of 2022, and also marked the fourth consecutive month of declines and the lowest month tally in job creation in two years, per a Friday (Jan. 6) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
