KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
klin.com
Pillen Declares January ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month’
Governor Jim Pillen and state officials held a press conference Tuesday to designate January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Pillen was joined by Attorney General Mike Hilgers, members of his human trafficking taskforce, and State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc. Points of notice in the conference came when discussing whether...
klin.com
Former NDCS Chief of Staff on Governor’s Communications Team
Governor Jim Pillen announced that Laura Strimple, forever Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) , will serve as his Communications Director. Strimple has been with the NDCS since 2018 and was the Assistant Secretary of State prior to that. At the same time, Governor Pillen...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa
PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klin.com
Solution on Right to Repair for Nebraska Farmers & Ranchers
SAN JUAN, PR. – Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is very pleased with the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today between American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and John Deere that will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their tractors and other implements. The landmark MOU is the culmination of several years of discussions with John Deere and a major step forward on Farm Bureau policy that was brought forward by Nebraska Farm Bureau.
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
KCCI.com
Big change coming for 2 state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested
(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
doniphanherald.com
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
