ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Pillen Declares January ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month’

Governor Jim Pillen and state officials held a press conference Tuesday to designate January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Pillen was joined by Attorney General Mike Hilgers, members of his human trafficking taskforce, and State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc. Points of notice in the conference came when discussing whether...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Former NDCS Chief of Staff on Governor’s Communications Team

Governor Jim Pillen announced that Laura Strimple, forever Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) , will serve as his Communications Director. Strimple has been with the NDCS since 2018 and was the Assistant Secretary of State prior to that. At the same time, Governor Pillen...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Solution on Right to Repair for Nebraska Farmers & Ranchers

SAN JUAN, PR. – Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is very pleased with the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today between American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and John Deere that will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their tractors and other implements. The landmark MOU is the culmination of several years of discussions with John Deere and a major step forward on Farm Bureau policy that was brought forward by Nebraska Farm Bureau.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Big change coming for 2 state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
Western Iowa Today

DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested

(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring

If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
NEBRASKA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy