ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

With China, America faces a preparedness crisis

By Aaron Friedberg and Michael Wessel, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QprOg_0k5unXzZ00

The continuing erosion of America’s manufacturing capacity and its deepening dependence on China pose unacceptable risks to our nation’s health, prosperity, capacity for self-defense, and ability to support friends and allies. Although these dangers are more widely acknowledged today than they were only a few years ago, the steps taken to address them thus far have been insufficient. A more comprehensive and coordinated approach is urgently required.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, many Americans learned for the first time that the manufacture of personal protective equipment and the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many life-saving medications largely has been outsourced to China. Factory shutdowns, snarled supply chains, and hoarding by Chinese companies also contributed to a global semiconductor shortage that forced cutbacks in U.S. auto manufacturing. China today dominates the production of many of the rare earth minerals needed to make the products that will power a global energy transition. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials have threatened repeatedly to weaponize the supply chains they control, warning that they could suspend critical exports to countries that refuse to do their bidding. If nothing changes and Beijing someday follows through on these threats, the effects on our society and economy could be catastrophic.

The war in Ukraine has revealed a further vulnerability: U.S. defense contractors lack the capacity to rapidly ramp up production of everything from missiles to radios. To make matters worse, some of the components and materials needed to manufacture this equipment are imported from China. A suspension of key exports during a period of rising tensions would make it even more difficult to mobilize industry and expand our military capabilities. If war breaks out, it likely will be far more intense and destructive than the fighting in Ukraine, rapidly burning through existing weapons stockpiles. Without adequate manufacturing capacity, in just a few weeks our forces could run out of the arms and ammunition they need to stay in the fight.

What once might have seemed a distant prospect is now a very distinct possibility. According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Xi Jinping has moved up the timeline for annexing Taiwan and the chief of the U.S. Navy recently warned that war could come as early as this year.

The United States must greatly accelerate its efforts to reduce dependence on critical imports from China and enhance our capacity for defense mobilization. Doing this will require better information and more comprehensive and realistic planning. In its annual report , the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission therefore recommends that Congress direct the Biden administration to create a White House-level Economic and Security Preparedness and Resilience Office. This new office would have two tasks:

Recent reports by Commerce, Energy and other departments have produced useful snapshots of import dependence in a few key sectors, including semiconductors, drugs and minerals. But the U.S. government still lacks broad, deep and sustained visibility into the nation’s rapidly evolving critical supply chains. A dedicated Mapping Unit would address this shortcoming, working with other agencies and the private sector on an ongoing basis to collect data and refine analytic tools, monitor select supply chains, identify vulnerabilities and propose remedies, as needed.

A future war with China would pose unprecedented challenges, not only to America’s armed forces but to the nation’s defense industrial base and, indeed, to our entire economy. Despite recent talk of possible imminent conflict, Congress and the executive branch have only just begun to come to grips with the full magnitude of the problems that would ensue. A Defense Mobilization Unit in the Executive Office of the President would help to speed and steer this process across all relevant agencies.

Such a unit would assess requirements for weapons, munitions and other supplies and equipment needed to sustain U.S. and partner forces in a range of plausible scenarios, including those in which trade with China is effectively cut off and fighting drags on for many months. These requirements would provide the basis for assessing the adequacy of existing stockpiles and productive capacity and identifying investments that are needed now to prevent devastating future shortfalls.

The trends that created our present vulnerabilities have been many years in the making; they have been ignored for far too long and will not be reversed cheaply or overnight. We need to act, but we must do so in ways that are informed if they are to be effective. There is no time to waste.

Aaron Friedberg and Michael Wessel are members of the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission . The views expressed are their own and not intended to reflect those of other commissioners.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
The Hill

The Hill

845K+
Followers
93K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy