NBC San Diego
Drive-Thru Shake Shack Restaurant Opening in Mira Mesa
New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is expanding its location to add a drive-thru restaurant in San Diego. The upscale fast food chain, which got its start as hot dog cart outside Madison Square Park, confirmed to NBC 7 that its latest location will be in Mira Mesa. This will mark restaurant No. 6 in San Diego County, with other locations in Little Italy, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, San Diego has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
sandiegoville.com
Bird Rock Coffee Shutters Cafe In San Diego's Pacific Beach
After four years in business, San Diego-born Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has shuttered its Pacific Beach cafe. Recognized by Roast Magazine as Micro Roaster of the Year in 2012, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters has been at the forefront of putting premiere coffee on the map in San Diego since opening it's original location on La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock in 2006. Founder Chuck Patton first started roasting in 2001 with a do-it-yourself home coffee roaster that was a fateful gift from his wife, and the company now has additional locations in Bay Park, La Jolla, Carlsbad, Del Mar, Liberty Station, Encinitas, UCSD campus, and two in Little Italy.
10 restaurants that opened in San Diego in 2022
These 10 San Diego restaurants opened in 2022, but they're still serving our community in 2023.
East Village bakery among Yelp’s top croissant spots
Say "oui" to buying a croissant at Izola in San Diego's East Village, because it has been ranked as one of Yelp’s top U.S. spots to buy the flaky roll
eastcountymagazine.org
POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER
January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield UTC | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
This is one of the most beautiful malls in San Diego California, thanks to its cool open-air design. Westfield UTC is located in the La Jolla area and although it has been open for a while, it underwent a multi-million dollar remodel a few years ago. Here you can find several of the best restaurants in San Diego, culinary critics have praised its great selection of restaurants from renowned local chefs and national chains such as Javier's, Queenstown Bistro, Pacific Catch or The Winery among many other great options to go to eat or dine.
kusi.com
Santa Cruz SVP ruling brings hope to Borrego Springs residents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Borrego Springs residents have been doing everything possible to prevent the placement of sexually violent predators into their neighborhood. Despite their efforts, SVP Douglas Badger is expected to housed in the Borrego Springs community. But, a favorable ruling from Santa Cruz County, rescinding the placement...
kusi.com
Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
kusi.com
Downtown San Diego’s homeless population hits record high of 1,839
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just over three months ago, icon Bill Walton made national headlines when he called on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure to address the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton gave a passionate speech outlining the problems the San Diego community...
coolsandiegosights.com
Big crashing waves at Crystal Pier!
Very high surf today, crashing into Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. I wasn’t surprised that the end of the pier was closed. And I wasn’t surprised that surfers were out this sunny Saturday in droves!. In the distance, near the end of the pier, the largest, most ominous...
kusi.com
Crews scramble to build protective beach barriers against storm
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Winter storms in the first weeks of 2023 left beaches weather-torn and non-traversable. City and County efforts to protect infrastructure included the dispersal of crews to build sea walls, blocking high tides and surf. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live in Pacific Beach with details.
Chula Vista Bed Bath & Beyond among additional stores set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
eastvillagetimes.com
Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back
Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
kusi.com
OB Pier closes indefinitely due to storm damages
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ocean Beach pier is the longest concrete pier in the world, and as such attracts over 500,000 tourists each year. For four of the last five years, the pier has faced closures due to storm related damages. This year, closures may last until as...
Eater
19 Quintessential Places to Eat Chinese Food in Celebration of the Lunar New Year
Sunday, January 22 ushers in another Lunar New Year — the Year of the Rabbit. Also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tet Nguyen Dan, or Seol-Nal, it’s celebrated by many East and Southeast Asian countries, from China and Vietnam to Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. Centered around...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico
A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
