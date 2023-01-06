This is one of the most beautiful malls in San Diego California, thanks to its cool open-air design. Westfield UTC is located in the La Jolla area and although it has been open for a while, it underwent a multi-million dollar remodel a few years ago. Here you can find several of the best restaurants in San Diego, culinary critics have praised its great selection of restaurants from renowned local chefs and national chains such as Javier's, Queenstown Bistro, Pacific Catch or The Winery among many other great options to go to eat or dine.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO