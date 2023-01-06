ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Incoming Texas Republican returning to Texas after son born prematurely

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Republican Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt announced Friday that he will return to Texas after his son was born prematurely and needed to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Hunt and his wife Emily announced the birth of their son Monday, saying that he was born four weeks earlier than expected. Hunt, who has voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on each of the 11 ballots in the ongoing Speaker election, said he is returning to Texas on Friday to support his wife and son.

“Our baby boy is otherwise healthy, but there have been some medical concerns that need to be resolved,” Hunt said in a tweet. “Emily had to return to the hospital due to complications, but it’s not life threatening.”

“Willie needs his father and Emily needs her husband,” he added. “Today, I’ll be returning home to hold my son and be at my wife’s side. It’s my intention to get back into the fight as soon as possible.”

With Hunt headed back home, McCarthy is down another vote as he struggles to win the support of 20 GOP members who have voted for other Republicans instead of him. McCarthy has lost 11 consecutive rounds of voting for Speaker, with a faction of Republicans refusing to support his bid for the top spot as the House enters its fourth day of voting Friday.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) is also expected to be absent this weekend to attend his mother’s funeral Saturday.

Carolyn Scholtz Johnston Schrader
4d ago

Asking for blessings for your new baby boy. You are a good Father & Husband to make this decision. God will take care of y'all.

So Blessed
4d ago

Congrats, and God bless this new baby boy. May he have a healthy, happy, and long life. May this family be blessed in the new year.

Maria Villegas
4d ago

Our family praying for your primmie and parents . Both of our girls were premature and they are both healthy and in their 50s .Dear Lord answers prayers.

