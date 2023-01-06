ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Drew Barrymore, ex-husband Will Kopelman’s co-parenting has ‘never been better’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFS7j_0k5unJsd00

Drew Barrymore’s relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman has “never been better” as they navigate co-parenting their two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

“I am co-parenting with someone,” she told her guest Kate Hudson on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better.”

Barrymore, 47, went on to describe it as “a different dream” before stressing the importance of celebrating one’s ex-partners.

“We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life,” Barrymore said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrccq_0k5unJsd00
Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman have an excellent co-parenting relationship.
The Drew Barrymore Show

But Barrymore did warn that two exes should make sure their relationship is appropriate and doesn’t make the former partner’s new partner “uncomfortable.” At the same time, she said there shouldn’t be a need to pretend like their past never happened.

Barrymore and Kopelman got married in 2012 but split up in 2016. She was also previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMxUW_0k5unJsd00
Barrymore and Kopelman share two kids.
drewbarrymore/Instagram

She even reunited in person for the first time in 20 years with Green when he came on her show as a guest in October 2021, proving that Barrymore values her exes.

While Barrymore is seemingly single and dating, Kopelman married Michler, a director at Vogue, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hudson also agreed that it’s important to foster good relationships with former partners.

“I think love changes form. You don’t just stop loving someone,” the “Glass Onion” actress said. “Even in relationships where things can go really south, I believe there’s always a way back to finding a place where you can have compassion and still feel that love, just differently.”

Hudson co-parents her three children with three different men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPQKg_0k5unJsd00
Barrymore has been divorced three times and is currently dating.
GC Images

She shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with former partner Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old Rani Rose with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa.

She and Fujikawa, 36, have been together since 2017.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Page Six

Mark Wahlberg jokes he looks like daughter in throwback photo with long hair

Mark Wahlberg bears an uncanny resemblance to his daughter Grace — or at least he did when his hair was long. The actor posted a throwback photo of himself with shoulder-length locks via Instagram Monday, alongside a smiling snap of his 12-year-old rocking a similar style. “They say we look alike? 💕👼” the Oscar nominee, 51, captioned the side-by-side shots. The “Ted” star’s nephew Jeff Wahlberg commented, “OMFG.” As for Mario Lopez, the “Saved By the Bell” alum told Mark that he is often also “twinning” with his daughter, Gia. Mark’s wife, Rhea Durham, for her part, wrote, “♥️💖👯‍♂️👨‍👧❤️‍🔥❣️.” She and Mark are also the parents...
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Page Six

Page Six

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy