Drew Barrymore, ex-husband Will Kopelman’s co-parenting has ‘never been better’

Drew Barrymore’s relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman has “never been better” as they navigate co-parenting their two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.

“I am co-parenting with someone,” she told her guest Kate Hudson on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better.”

Barrymore, 47, went on to describe it as “a different dream” before stressing the importance of celebrating one’s ex-partners.

“We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life,” Barrymore said.

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman have an excellent co-parenting relationship. The Drew Barrymore Show

But Barrymore did warn that two exes should make sure their relationship is appropriate and doesn’t make the former partner’s new partner “uncomfortable.” At the same time, she said there shouldn’t be a need to pretend like their past never happened.

Barrymore and Kopelman got married in 2012 but split up in 2016. She was also previously married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.

Barrymore and Kopelman share two kids. drewbarrymore/Instagram

She even reunited in person for the first time in 20 years with Green when he came on her show as a guest in October 2021, proving that Barrymore values her exes.

While Barrymore is seemingly single and dating, Kopelman married Michler, a director at Vogue, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hudson also agreed that it’s important to foster good relationships with former partners.

“I think love changes form. You don’t just stop loving someone,” the “Glass Onion” actress said. “Even in relationships where things can go really south, I believe there’s always a way back to finding a place where you can have compassion and still feel that love, just differently.”

Hudson co-parents her three children with three different men.

Barrymore has been divorced three times and is currently dating. GC Images

She shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with former partner Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old Rani Rose with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa.

She and Fujikawa, 36, have been together since 2017.